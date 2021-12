Hired in 2003 as the Celtics’ director of basketball operations, Ainge’s most successful moves were the 2007 trades for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen that completed a “big three” with incumbent star Paul Pierce and propelled the franchise the following spring to its 17th NBA championship. In 2013, with the Pierce-Garnett era in Boston appearing to have run its course, Ainge dealt them to the Nets in a blockbuster package that delivered a bounty of high draft picks in return.