The subsequent two dates are against the Chicago Fire and Toronto FC, the next-poorest-performing teams in the Eastern Conference in 2021. United’s first major test comes against visiting Atlanta on April 2.
Both encounters against MLS Cup champion New York City FC will fall in the first 12 games: April 9 on the road and May 18 at home. NYCFC’s primary venue is Yankee Stadium, but because the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox on April 9, the MLS game will be played at Citi Field in Queens while the Mets are in Washington.
Each team will play conference foes home and away, plus eight inter-conference matches (four home, four away). United will host Austin, Houston, Nashville and Colorado and visit Minnesota, Los Angeles FC, Real Salt Lake and Kansas City.
MLS made a concerted effort to set fewer weekday matches, when attendance is markedly lower in many markets and schedule congestion takes a toll on players. As a result, United will play 15 of its first 16 games on Saturdays and only five matches Monday through Thursday; the lone Monday game falls on a holiday (July 4).
This year, D.C. played eight games on Wednesdays and one on a Thursday.
In 2022, United will not play any regular season matches during FIFA windows for international competition: March 21-30, May 30-June 14 and Sept. 19-27.
With the World Cup taking place Nov. 21-Dec. 18 in Qatar, MLS will end the regular season Oct. 9 and stage the MLS Cup on Nov. 5, five weeks earlier than this year.
United, which missed the playoffs by one point in Hernán Losada’s first year as coach, will open training camp in mid-January, six weeks before the opener.
After appearing on national TV once this year, D.C. will have two matches on ESPN (June 25 vs. Nashville and July 8 at Philadelphia) and two on Spanish channels (June 18 at Chicago on UniMas and Aug. 28 at Atlanta on Univision).
United’s schedule (all times Eastern):
Date
Opponent
Time
Feb. 26
Charlotte FC
6
March 5
at FC Cincinnati
6
March 12
Chicago Fire
7:30
March 19
at Toronto FC
3
April 2
Atlanta United
7:30
April 9
at New York City FC
5
April 16
Austin FC
7:30
April 23
New England Revolution
7:30
April 30
at Columbus Crew
7:30
May 7
Houston Dynamo
7:30
May 14
at Inter Miami
8
May 18
New York City FC
7:30
May 21
Toronto FC
4
May 28
at New York Red Bulls
7
June 18
at Chicago Fire
8
June 25
Nashville SC
5
July 4
at Orlando City
7
July 8
at Philadelphia Union
8
July 13
Columbus Crew
8
July 16
at Minnesota United
8
July 23
CF Montreal
8
July 31
Orlando City
5
Aug. 3
at Charlotte FC
7
Aug. 6
New York Red Bulls
7:30
Aug. 13
at New England Revolution
7:30
Aug. 17
at Los Angeles FC
10:30
Aug. 20
Philadelphia Union
7:30
Aug. 28
at Atlanta United
4
Sept. 3
Colorado Rapids
7:30
Sept. 10
at Real Salt Lake
9:30
Sept. 13
at Sporting Kansas City
8:30
Sept. 18
Inter Miami
5
Oct. 1
at CF Montreal
7:30
Oct. 9
FC Cincinnati
tbd
