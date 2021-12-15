When the coronavirus pandemic began consuming the United States in March 2020, training and film review moved online for basketball teams across the D.C. area. While some coaches reviewed schemes when their squads returned to practice, few enjoyed the blessing New Hope was afforded.
In Fauntleroy, the Hyattsville private school had a returning player who knew how to run the offense following a standout 2019-20 season — someone who led her teammates in conditioning and dribbling drills over Zoom. After New Hope’s eight-month break without basketball, the Tigers picked up where they left off when they returned to practice last winter.
That backcourt experience has contributed to New Hope’s 8-1 start this season.
“We believe she's the best point guard in the DMV,” Caldwell said about the Georgetown commit. “And one of the best in the country.”
Caldwell noticed that potential when Fauntleroy was in fifth grade at Riverdale Baptist School. Caldwell, the Crusaders’ varsity coach at the time, watched Faunteroy shine among older players on the middle school team. Even at that age, Caldwell said, Fauntleroy possessed instincts to make the smartest play when she guided the offense.
In elementary school, AAU coaches complimented Fauntleroy’s composure. But Fauntleroy said she has always been laid back, so she didn’t realize she was impressing coaches by acting naturally.
“In tight games, they always say I’m composed and I keep the same face,” said Fauntleroy, a senior who scored 16 points Tuesday. “Now that I see that certain coaches like it, I like to keep it like that. But I don't try.”
New Hope resumed cross-country travel this winter, but St. John’s (3-2) presented a local test. Since New Hope’s inception in 2017, the teams’ only meeting occurred in the 2019 Geico Nationals championship, which the Tigers won.
The Cadets, a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference power, experienced an opposite trend in their backcourt this season after star Azzi Fudd left for Connecticut. Forward Delaney Thomas, who played for the U16 U.S. national team this past summer, challenged New Hope with 17 points.
With the score knotted with 3:24 left Tuesday, Fauntleroy drained that three-pointer and converted a pair of free throws with about 17 seconds remaining. Her stoic facial expression never changed, and even Caldwell admitted her poise settles his nerves.
“She’s always had kind of an old soul,” Caldwell said.
Read more: