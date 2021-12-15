Hamilton, who has tied Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles as well as Schumacher’s record for Grand Prix victories, identifies as Black and has become a powerful advocate for diversity in racing. Although Hamilton, who turns 37 next month, lives in the tax haven of Monaco, he was recognized through the “diplomatic and overseas” list rather than the domestic list and he reportedly had Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his corner, advocating for knighthood.
The honor became a certainty for Hamilton, who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire after winning his first F1 title in 2008, when he was named on the Queen’s Honours List last December. An MBE is awarded to a person for making a difference in their line of work.
The ceremony came three days after Hamilton’s controversial loss of the 2021 title to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
