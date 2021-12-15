Hamilton, who has tied Michael Schumacher’s record of seven F1 titles as well as Schumacher’s record for Grand Prix victories, identifies as Black and has become a powerful advocate for diversity in racing. Although Hamilton, who turns 37 next month, lives in the tax haven of Monaco, he was recognized through the “diplomatic and overseas” list rather than the domestic list and he reportedly had Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his corner, advocating for knighthood.