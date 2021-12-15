So what should we expect in Week 15?
Before last week, there had been 22 weeks since 2015 in which the over hit at least 60 percent of the time, with 20 of those featuring regular season games the following week. Of those, 14 saw the under cash at least 50 percent of the time. So keep your eye out for inflated point totals in Week 15, and don’t be afraid to take advantage of some of them, starting with a miserable AFC South game pitting the 2-11 Houston Texans against the 2-11 Jacksonville Jaguars, in which the total is at 39½ points.
Jacksonville is averaging 1.2 points per drive in 2021 and has been forced to go three-and-out more than a third of the time (38 percent). The only offense having even bigger struggles belongs to Houston, which is also averaging 1.2 points per drive with a three-and-out rate of 42 percent. The defenses of these two bottom-dwelling teams aren’t great either, but even after you adjust for that, the total points scored in this game should cruise under 40.
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pick: Under 39½
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers (-8½)
Pick: San Francisco 49ers -8½
Atlanta is defeating the weaker teams in the NFL but struggling against the league’s top tier. For example, against teams ranked in the bottom eight of the Football Outsiders defense-adjusted value over average metric, which measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every play to a league average based on situation and opponent, the Falcons are 4-1 with a plus-18 point differential. Against teams in the top eight, they are 0-4 with a minus-101 differential. Atlanta is also scoring 20 fewer points per game than expected against these top teams after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each play, per data from TruMedia.
San Francisco, meanwhile, is ranked seventh in DOVA this season, making this an easy decision to lay the points. I expect this line to move a little more so consider this playable up to minus-9½.
Atlanta Falcons vs. team ranked in DVOA
Record
PF
PA
Point differential
1st to 8th
0-4
45
146
-101
9th to 16th
1-1
33
57
-24
17th to 24th
1-1
47
48
-1
25th to 32nd
4-1
120
102
+18
The plays above represents our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 15 slate.
Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Best bets record this season: 16-10.
Kansas City Chiefs (-3) at Los Angeles Chargers
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -3
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns (-3)
Pick: Las Vegas Raiders +3
New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts (-2)
Pick: Indianapolis Colts -2
Arizona Cardinals (-13½) at Detroit Lions
Pick: Detroit Lions +13½
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills (-10½)
Pick: Carolina Panthers +10½
Dallas Cowboys (-10½) at New York Giants
Pick: New York Giants +10½
Green Bay Packers (-4½) at Baltimore Ravens
Pick: Green Bay Packers -4½
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3½)
Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars -3½
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-10)
Pick: Miami Dolphins -10
Tennessee Titans (-2) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pick: Tennessee Titans -2
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -6
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos (-2½)
Pick: Denver Broncos -2½
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-4½)
Pick: Seattle Seahawks +4½
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-11)
Pick: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -11
Minnesota Vikings (-3½) at Chicago Bears
Pick: Minnesota Vikings -3½