— The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Lions; or a 49ers loss plus a Vikings loss/tie; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus a Saints loss/tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus an Eagles tie; or a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a Packers win/tie plus a Falcons loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles loss.