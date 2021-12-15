— The Packers will clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Ravens; or a Vikings loss/tie.
— The Packers will clinch a playoff berth with a Saints loss/tie plus a 49ers loss; or a Saints loss/tie plus a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss; or a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles loss; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus an Eagles tie.
2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3, NFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Arizona because of strength of victory)
— The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South win a win/tie against the Saints.
— The Buccaneers will clinch a playoff berth with a Vikings loss/tie plus a 49ers loss; or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie.
3. Arizona Cardinals (10-3, NFC West leader)
— The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Lions; or a 49ers loss plus a Vikings loss/tie; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus a Saints loss/tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus an Eagles tie; or a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a Packers win/tie plus a Falcons loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles loss.
4. Dallas Cowboys (9-4, NFC East leader)
— The Cowboys will clinch the NFC East with a win over the Giants plus a Washington Football Team-Eagles tie; or a win plus an Eagles win plus other results giving Dallas the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia.
— The Cowboys will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a Saints loss/tie; or a win plus a 49ers loss; or a tie plus a Falcons loss/tie plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a Falcons loss plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus an Eagles tie; or a Falcons loss plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus other results giving Dallas the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia.
5. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)
— The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Seahawks plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a win plus a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a win plus a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a tie plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus a Falcons loss/tie.
6. San Francisco 49ers (7-6)
7. Washington Football Team (6-7, holds tiebreaker over Philadelphia because of better division record, holds tiebreaker over New Orleans because of head-to-head victory, holds tiebreaker over Minnesota and Atlanta because of better conference record)
In the hunt
8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Philadelphia because of better record in common games, hold tiebreaker over Atlanta because of head-to-head victory)
9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Atlanta because of head-to-head victory)
10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7, hold tiebreaker over New Orleans because of head-to-head victory)
11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)
12. Carolina Panthers (5-8, hold tiebreaker over Seattle because of better conference record)
13. Seattle Seahawks (5-8)
Facing elimination
14. New York Giants (4-9, hold tiebreaker over Chicago because of better conference record)
— The Giants will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Cowboys plus a 49ers tie plus a Saints win.
15. Chicago Bears (4-9)
— The Bears will be eliminated from playoff contention (in the easiest scenarios) with a loss to the Vikings plus a 49ers win/tie plus a Giants loss/tie; or a loss plus a 49ers tie plus a Saints win; or a loss plus a Falcons win plus a Saints win/tie. There are numerous other scenarios in which Chicago is eliminated, all beginning with a Bears loss and continuing with other results.
Eliminated: Detroit Lions (1-11-1)
AFC
1. New England Patriots (9-4, AFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over Tennessee and Kansas City because of better conference record)
— There are numerous scenarios in which the Patriots clinch a playoff berth, all starting with a win over the Colts plus a Dolphins loss/tie and continuing with other results.
2. Tennessee Titans (9-4, AFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Kansas City because of head-to-head victory)
— The Titans will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Steelers plus a Colts loss.
3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4, AFC West leader)
4. Baltimore Ravens (8-5, AFC North leader)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)
6. Indianapolis Colts (7-6, hold tiebreaker over the other 7-6 teams because of better conference record)
7. Buffalo Bills (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Cincinnati because of head-to-head victory, hold tiebreaker over Cleveland and Denver because of better conference record)
In the hunt
8. Cleveland Browns (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Cincinnati and Denver because of head-to-head victories)
9. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Denver because of better conference record)
10. Denver Broncos (7-6)
11. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)
12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Miami because of head-to-head victory)
13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)
Eliminated: New York Jets (3-10), Houston Texans (2-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11)