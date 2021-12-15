For the first time since 2017, zero NFL teams have clinched a playoff berth with only four weeks left in the season, though that seems likely to change in Week 15. Here’s a look at where things stand:

NFC

1. Green Bay Packers (10-3, NFC North leader, hold tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and Arizona because of better conference record)

— The Packers will clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Ravens; or a Vikings loss/tie.

— The Packers will clinch a playoff berth with a Saints loss/tie plus a 49ers loss; or a Saints loss/tie plus a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss; or a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles loss; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus an Eagles tie.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3, NFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Arizona because of strength of victory)

— The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South win a win/tie against the Saints.

— The Buccaneers will clinch a playoff berth with a Vikings loss/tie plus a 49ers loss; or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie.

3. Arizona Cardinals (10-3, NFC West leader)

— The Cardinals will clinch a playoff berth with a win/tie against the Lions; or a 49ers loss plus a Vikings loss/tie; or a 49ers loss plus an Eagles tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus a Saints loss/tie; or a 49ers tie plus a Rams loss plus an Eagles tie; or a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a Packers win/tie plus a Falcons loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles loss.

4. Dallas Cowboys (9-4, NFC East leader)

— The Cowboys will clinch the NFC East with a win over the Giants plus a Washington Football Team-Eagles tie; or a win plus an Eagles win plus other results giving Dallas the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

— The Cowboys will clinch a playoff berth with a win plus a Saints loss/tie; or a win plus a 49ers loss; or a tie plus a Falcons loss/tie plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a Falcons loss plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus an Eagles tie; or a Falcons loss plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus other results giving Dallas the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Philadelphia.

5. Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

— The Rams will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Seahawks plus a Vikings loss/tie plus a Saints loss/tie; or a win plus a Vikings loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a win plus a Saints loss/tie plus an Eagles tie; or a tie plus a Vikings loss plus a Saints loss plus a Falcons loss/tie.

6. San Francisco 49ers (7-6)

7. Washington Football Team (6-7, holds tiebreaker over Philadelphia because of better division record, holds tiebreaker over New Orleans because of head-to-head victory, holds tiebreaker over Minnesota and Atlanta because of better conference record)

In the hunt

8. Minnesota Vikings (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Philadelphia because of better record in common games, hold tiebreaker over Atlanta because of head-to-head victory)

9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Atlanta because of head-to-head victory)

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7, hold tiebreaker over New Orleans because of head-to-head victory)

11. New Orleans Saints (6-7)

12. Carolina Panthers (5-8, hold tiebreaker over Seattle because of better conference record)

13. Seattle Seahawks (5-8)

Facing elimination

14. New York Giants (4-9, hold tiebreaker over Chicago because of better conference record)

— The Giants will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Cowboys plus a 49ers tie plus a Saints win.

15. Chicago Bears (4-9)

— The Bears will be eliminated from playoff contention (in the easiest scenarios) with a loss to the Vikings plus a 49ers win/tie plus a Giants loss/tie; or a loss plus a 49ers tie plus a Saints win; or a loss plus a Falcons win plus a Saints win/tie. There are numerous other scenarios in which Chicago is eliminated, all beginning with a Bears loss and continuing with other results.

Eliminated: Detroit Lions (1-11-1)

AFC

1. New England Patriots (9-4, AFC East leader, hold tiebreaker over Tennessee and Kansas City because of better conference record)

— There are numerous scenarios in which the Patriots clinch a playoff berth, all starting with a win over the Colts plus a Dolphins loss/tie and continuing with other results.

2. Tennessee Titans (9-4, AFC South leader, hold tiebreaker over Kansas City because of head-to-head victory)

— The Titans will clinch the AFC South with a win over the Steelers plus a Colts loss.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (9-4, AFC West leader)

4. Baltimore Ravens (8-5, AFC North leader)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-5)

6. Indianapolis Colts (7-6, hold tiebreaker over the other 7-6 teams because of better conference record)

7. Buffalo Bills (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Cincinnati because of head-to-head victory, hold tiebreaker over Cleveland and Denver because of better conference record)

In the hunt

8. Cleveland Browns (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Cincinnati and Denver because of head-to-head victories)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6, hold tiebreaker over Denver because of better conference record)

10. Denver Broncos (7-6)

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (6-7, hold tiebreaker over Miami because of head-to-head victory)

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

Eliminated: New York Jets (3-10), Houston Texans (2-11), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11)