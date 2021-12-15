“This conference is to communicate that I have decided to stop playing football,” the Argentine player said, according to a translation of his remarks. “I have decided to stop playing football — it’s a very difficult moment. The decision that I made I have taken for my health, because of the problem that I had a month and a half ago. I was in the good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me that the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago I made that decision. I want to tell everyone that I did everything possible to have some hope, but there wasn’t very much.”