The point guard leaned in to listen to a question from a reporter.
The query: What exactly does Coach Wes Unseld Jr. mean when he says, repeatedly, that Dinwiddie and his backcourt-made Bradley Beal must get on the same page for the team to have success?
Dinwiddie responded with a knowing smile and a long pause, before saying, “Definitely, for our team to operate at its highest level, me and Brad will have to play well, for sure.”
What Dinwiddie’s non-answer lacked in depth it made up for with pith. On a team suddenly full of problems, the most glaring issue with the Wizards (15-13) as they creep toward a .500 record after a cannon-blast of a start is their backcourt.
Both Dinwiddie and Beal’s numbers have trended down since the start of the season, Dinwiddie’s more drastically. The point guard averaged 17 points, six assists and was shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three in his first 12 games of the season.
In his last 12, he’s averaged 9.3 points, 4.3 assists and shot 33.3 percent from the field and 27.8 percent from three.
Dinwiddie first 12 games
Dinwiddie last 12 games
Beal first 12 games
Beal last 13 games
PPG
17
9.3
23.9
20.9
FG%
42.9
33.3
42.5
45.9
3FG%
37.7
27.8
28.9
23.6
FGA
14
9
21.2
17.9
APG
6
4.3
5.7
6.1
Beal’s numbers show slightly less downturn, perhaps only because the all-star guard is having a poor year in general compared to his own high standards. He’s shooting his worst field goal percentage (44.1) in seven seasons and the worst three-point percentage (26.8) of his career, numbers that are even more compelling because he can sign a four-year, $181 million contract extension with the Wizards this season.
From his first 12 games of the season to his last 13, Beal’s average points per game decreased from 23.9 to 20.9. His three-point percentage from 28.9 to 23.6, and his attempted field goals from 21.2 to 17.9.
Most damming of all are the team’s efficiency numbers. According to the website Cleaning the Glass, which excludes garbage time from its statistics, Washington’s effective field goal percentage (which accounts for the fact that a three is more valuable than a regular basket) rises from 52.2 percent when Dinwiddie and Beal are on the floor to 55.4 percent when they’re off.
Unseld and Dinwiddie seem to have different perspectives on the issue. The coach’s evaluation is that the backcourt pair defer to each other too much.
“We’ve got to find a balance where they can both stay aggressive not only to score, but to play-make,” Unseld said.
Beal has played alongside decisive point guards that force action — and create their own — nearly his entire career, between John Wall and Russell Westbrook. Dinwiddie, given the chance, will shout his job description from the rooftops: he’s here to set Beal up for success. But more than once, Unseld has said he needs Dinwiddie to be more aggressive, get to the rim more, and when he does, head to the basket with purpose.
“I want him to get downhill, I think that’s where he’s at his best,” Unseld said, before acknowledging that Dinwiddie has taken a higher percentage of his shots at the rim in his last 12 games.
“It’s more the purpose part. He can get [to the hoop] probably whenever he wants. It’s just, is it the right time, are people in the right space, does he have the right angle?”
From Dinwiddie’s point of view, he’s making the best of an offense that he described as featuring Beal at the top with everyone else getting an equal slice of whatever’s left over.
On Monday, after dishing a few quips when asked about his and Beal’s play, the point guard opened up.
“The volume’s not there. The thing that is, I guess, confusing at times is I shoot eight times, seven times, whatever. It’s like, ‘Ah man, you didn’t score 20.’ I don’t know many people that do that,” Dinwiddie said.
“I think we run an equal opportunity system, you know what I’m saying? So then people are like, Spence, what’s going on? Look at our shot chart. Look at our play chart. Everybody’s got eight to 10 shots. Everybody’s got two to three assists, obviously outside of Brad, but, that’s our primary guy. That’s who we go to — as we should. I want to make that very clear: as we should. But then if we’re going to be equal opportunity after Brad, then you’re going to see that even distribution.”
Beal, too, said the problem leading to the Wizards’ 5-10 record in their past 15 games isn’t just Dinwiddie or any one player. It’s that he and Dinwiddie are still adjusting to each other, Dinwiddie is still coming back after a season off following his ACL tear and everyone is learning a new coach.
“It’s not just me and Spence making the adjustments, it’s everybody,” Beal said. “It’s the staff too, it’s everybody.”
But Dinwiddie was firm that for he and Beal to be as dynamic of a backcourt as Unseld thinks they can be, there may need to be more of a top-down structure to Washington’s offense.
“Remember, Dame [Lillard] and CJ [McCollum] play together, Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson] play together, DeMar [DeRozan] and Zach [LaVine] play together, like, we’ve got Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum play together, we got a lot of dynamic duos in the league,” Dinwiddie said. “Process got to be right, though. So if we’re equal opportunity and that’s our thing, then that’s our thing and I’m fine with whatever it is … I’m here to do whatever I’m asked to do. But if it’s also, ‘Brad and Spencer gotta get on the same page,’ well. Dynamic duos and other things, they have a way and a process to play.”