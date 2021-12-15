They’ve been content-generating. With Curry, the show starts before the game when cellphones capture every half-court logo shot he makes with enviable casualness. Back when the Warriors played in their old arena in Oakland, he’d drain one from the players’ tunnel and moments after the ball splashed through, the video would already be spreading across the globe. Showmen, disguised as basketball players, have run this league ever since “Pistol” Pete Maravich would zip no-look passes in short shorts, but Curry has elevated this idea: Any time he steps inside the arena, he’s on.