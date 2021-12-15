It marked one hilt and coup for Sanders, Jackson State’s wildly famous second-year coach, and one hilt and coup for HBCUs, those storied football programs that operate in a tier beneath the ravenous kingdoms of the SEC and the top tier.
Where the kingdom hats had subsided, up to the dais flew one Jackson State cap, its elegant blue “J” amid a sea of white on the cap front.
“Florida State has always been a beacon for me,” Hunter said in a statement timed for release right around his announcement. “I grew up down there, that’s where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles. It’s a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves.
“For me, that future is at Jackson State University.
“Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and of course the legend, JSU’s own Walter Payton — Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich tradition in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next layer to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football.
“I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially with my fellow Tigers. Along with Coach Prime, they have made me feel like I’m already part of the team. Like I’m home. And I can’t wait to welcome the next class of top athletes into the family of HBCUs.”
It lent to the makings of a grand weekend around Atlanta for Jackson State alumni and fans, what with the Tigers headed already to the Celebration Bowl, set for Saturday at noon in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Hunter, an electrifying 6-foot, 165-pounder listed as “athlete” in the position designations of recruiting analysts, had committed to Florida State in March 2020. He had held onto that commitment through the 21 months since, referring to Florida State as his “forever dream school” on ESPN in October. He took an official visit to Tallahassee in early September. His high school, Collins Hill, just finished winning the state championship in the top division of one of the country’s top high school football states.
By Wednesday morning as he steered toward the larger concept, the chatter had begun to swirl — as on 247Sports’ recruiting show — that Sanders had swayed Hunter. At 9:04 a.m. Eastern time, Hunter had made a quick announcement to his 14,400 Twitter followers and anyone else out there.
“Time To Make History,” it read.