“Jerry Rice, Doug Williams and of course the legend, JSU’s own Walter Payton — Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich tradition in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next layer to recognize that HBCUs may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football.