Ioannidis declined to reveal his vaccination status during the preseason, but in news conferences during the season he has not worn a mask, which he would be required to wear under league protocols if he were unvaccinated. This would not be Ioannidis’s first stint on the covid list. In November 2020, he tested positive while on injured reserve with torn biceps, leading the team to enter intensive protocols.
Washington is down to eight available defensive linemen for Sunday’s game at the Philadelphia Eagles: one regular starter (tackle Daron Payne), one end signed off Green Bay’s practice squad Tuesday (Nate Orchard), three third-string ends (Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi) and three tackles from the practice squad (Gabe Wright, Hercules Mata’afa, David Bada).
Before Wednesday, Washington had 10 players on the covid list: defensive ends Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and William Bradley-King; defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Tim Settle; linebackers Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo; cornerback Kendall Fuller; and tight end Temarrick Hemingway. Bradley-King and Hemingway are on the practice squad.
League protocols stipulate that players who are vaccinated can come off the covid list after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart if they are asymptomatic. Unvaccinated players must isolate for a minimum of 10 days before testing out of the protocols.
In a radio appearance Tuesday, Coach Ron Rivera said he remained confident Allen and Sweat could be cleared to return for Sunday’s game.
“He’ll come in and test pretty soon, and we got our fingers crossed,” Rivera said of Allen. “We’ll see what happens. There’s so many things going on right now with this new virus, this new variant, that you just don’t know. So we have to kind of hope we’ll see what happens in the next few days.”
Rivera is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.
This is a developing story that will be updated.