In Allen’s absence, Ta’amu will be the third-string quarterback. If Allen can’t return Sunday at Philadelphia, Washington will probably promote Kyle Shurmur from the practice squad to back up Taylor Heinicke. Ta’amu started over Heinicke with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in early 2020, and the former Ole Miss passer tried out for Washington during rookie minicamp this spring.
Of the 17 players on Washington’s covid list, the first 10 players and Allen tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. It’s unclear whether the six others added Wednesday did.
League protocols stipulate that players who are vaccinated can come off the covid-19 list after two negative tests at least 24 hours apart if they are asymptomatic. Unvaccinated players must isolate for a minimum of 10 days before testing out of the protocols.
This is not Ioannidis’s first stint on the covid list. In November 2020, he tested positive while on injured reserve with torn biceps, leading the team to enter intensive protocols.
Washington is down to eight available defensive linemen for Sunday’s game against the Eagles: one regular starter (tackle Daron Payne), one end signed off Green Bay’s practice squad Tuesday (Nate Orchard), three third-string ends (Daniel Wise, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi) and three tackles from the practice squad (Gabe Wright, Hercules Mata’afa, David Bada).
Before Wednesday, the 10 Washington players on the covid-19 list were: defensive ends Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and William Bradley-King; defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Tim Settle; linebackers Khaleke Hudson and David Mayo; cornerback Kendall Fuller; and tight end Temarrick Hemingway. Bradley-King and Hemingway are on the practice squad.
In a radio appearance Tuesday, Coach Ron Rivera said he remained confident Jonathan Allen and Sweat could be cleared to return for Sunday’s game.
“He’ll come in and test pretty soon, and we got our fingers crossed,” Rivera said of Allen. “We’ll see what happens. There’s so many things going on right now with this new virus, this new variant, that you just don’t know. So we have to kind of hope we’ll see what happens in the next few days.”
Rivera is scheduled to address reporters Wednesday afternoon.
This is a developing story that will be updated.