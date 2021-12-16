According to a statement released by Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz and CEO Danny Wirtz along with Beach attorney Susan Loggans, the confidential settlement was reached after a mediation session Wednesday.
“The Blackhawks hope that this resolution will bring some measure of peace and closure for Mr. Beach,” the statement read. “As for the Blackhawks organization, we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure that, going forward, this team will be a beacon for professionalism, respect and integrity in our community. We remain grateful for the trust and support of the Blackhawks community, and we promise to continue working every day to earn and maintain that trust.”
An investigative report commissioned by the Blackhawks and conducted by an independent law firm found that then-coach Joel Quenneville and senior team executives decided not to act right away upon learning that one of their players alleged he had been sexually assaulted by Aldrich during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup in 2010.
After the report’s release in October, Beach came forward as the player in question. The investigation was spurred by a pair of lawsuits filed against the Blackhawks this year, including one by Beach in which he was identified as John Doe.
Confronted by the Blackhawks’ human resources director with the allegation against him, Aldrich resigned one week after Chicago won the Stanley Cup in June 2010. He received severance pay, a playoff bonus, a championship ring and the opportunity to take part in the tradition of a winning team’s players and staff members having a day with the Cup.
Aldrich has claimed that the incident between him and Beach was consensual, but the investigation found that the Blackhawks were at fault for violating their own sexual harassment policy by not “promptly and thoroughly” investigating the allegation. The incident occurred during the playoffs, and the report painted a picture of a senior leadership group more concerned with maintaining focus on the upcoming Stanley Cup finals — which the Blackhawks would win for their first title since 1961 — than in potentially stirring up turmoil by acting immediately. Instead, then-team president John McDonough did not notify the team’s human resources director of the allegation until five days after the Blackhawks won the Cup and approximately three weeks after other team officials first learned of it.
Quenneville resigned as coach of the Florida Panthers after the report’s release in October. Blackhawks General Manager Stan Bowman also resigned after the NHL received the report, which also alleges that Aldrich made an unwelcome sexual advance toward a team intern during a celebration of the 2010 Cup victory.
Beach, a forward who was selected 11th by Chicago in the 2008 draft, was with the Blackhawks in 2010 as an organizational minor leaguer called up to help the team prepare for the playoffs. He never got any ice time in the NHL but was a member of Chicago’s AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, from 2008 to 2014. He has been playing in Europe for the past seven years.
“I buried this for 10 years, 11 years. And it’s destroyed me from the inside out,” he said in a television interview following the release of the Blackhawks report. “And I want everybody to know in the sports world and in the world that you’re not alone. That if these things happen to you, you need to speak up.”
After leaving the Blackhawks, Aldrich went on to positions with USA Hockey and two college programs before landing at a high school in Michigan, where he was arrested in 2013 and pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with a minor.
The victim in that case also filed a lawsuit against the Blackhawks this year, alleging that Aldrich was able to land a position at the school in part because the team provided him with positive job referrals. That lawsuit remains pending, though Loggans — who also is representing the victim in that case — told ESPN that if the Beach mediation led to a settlement, she would meet with team ownership in late December to discuss a settlement in the other lawsuit.
