Aldrich has claimed that the incident between him and Beach was consensual, but the investigation found that the Blackhawks were at fault for violating their own sexual harassment policy by not “promptly and thoroughly” investigating the allegation. The incident occurred during the playoffs, and the report painted a picture of a senior leadership group more concerned with maintaining focus on the upcoming Stanley Cup finals — which the Blackhawks would win for their first title since 1961 — than in potentially stirring up turmoil by acting immediately. Instead, then-team president John McDonough did not notify the team’s human resources director of the allegation until five days after the Blackhawks won the Cup and approximately three weeks after other team officials first learned of it.