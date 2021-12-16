Davis and Abbott’s “Dukes Defeat Hunger” campaign is an extension of an idea the friends and former JMU classmates introduced during the coronavirus-delayed spring football season, when they picked a different food bank for fans to support each week based on JMU’s opponent. The gesture was a tribute to their friend Joe Suhoski, an Old Dominion and Buffalo Bills fan who died in September 2018. Suhoski was an avid supporter of the philanthropic endeavors of the “Bills Mafia,” the nickname for the Bills’ fan base, which has made a habit of supporting their rival’s communities through charity.