“I’ve never worn the other team’s gear in the Fargodome,” Fraase said in a telephone interview this week, “but I’ll be very proud to do it.”
As he should be. Thanks to the generosity of two fan bases who have come together before their teams square off in the final chapter of a heated rivalry, Fraase’s stunt has helped raise more than $7,500 for the Central Cass Treehouse, a nonprofit organization that provides clothing, hygiene products and food to students in the Central Cass school district in his hometown of Casselton, N.D.
It all began with a listener-submitted question before the latest episode of the “FCS Fans Nation” podcast, which Fraase co-hosts with several other FCS fans. How much money would it take, JMU supporter Richard Dean asked, for Fraase to wear a Dukes jersey to Friday’s game?
After consulting with his fellow podcast hosts, Fraase put what he considered a reasonable price of $500 on Dean’s request, with the stipulation that the money go to a good cause. He announced the campaign on Monday’s episode and created a GoFundMe page, promoting it on Twitter with the hashtag #MakeMattPurple.
“You could say all heck broke loose from there,” Fraase said.
Within six hours, Fraase’s original $500 goal was met. JMU fans on Facebook and Twitter soon chimed in, wondering how much more money it would take to convince Fraase to wear a Dukes hat and socks, or to throw a streamer at the game.
As North Dakota State fans, along with fans of other FCS schools, began pitching in, Fraase continued to increase the campaign’s goal and made his own donation to push the total over $4,000. Several FCS Fans Nation’s contributors pledged to wear their rival’s gear when they make their annual trip to the FCS championship game next month if certain donation thresholds were met. One of the site’s administrators, Eastern Washington alum Kylor Neale, promised to get a “Go Griz” Montana tattoo if the campaign eclipsed $15,000.
“I’ve known him now for half a decade, and he’s a man of his word,” Fraase said of Neale. “He should be a little nervous, I think.”
Fraase’s campaign isn’t the only source of generosity among JMU and NDSU fans this week, as the Dukes and Bison meet in the playoffs for the fifth time overall and the fourth time in the past six years. JMU Sports Blog co-founders Todd Davis and Rob Abbott launched a separate fundraiser ahead of Friday’s game — the last meeting between the schools before JMU begins its transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision next season — to benefit the Great Plains Food Bank of North Dakota.
Davis and Abbott’s “Dukes Defeat Hunger” campaign is an extension of an idea the friends and former JMU classmates introduced during the coronavirus-delayed spring football season, when they picked a different food bank for fans to support each week based on JMU’s opponent. The gesture was a tribute to their friend Joe Suhoski, an Old Dominion and Buffalo Bills fan who died in September 2018. Suhoski was an avid supporter of the philanthropic endeavors of the “Bills Mafia,” the nickname for the Bills’ fan base, which has made a habit of supporting their rival’s communities through charity.
“This felt like a really good time to bring it back,” said Davis, who acknowledged that the trash talk between the JMU and NDSU fan bases on message boards is often intense and added that he would like to make similar fundraisers a tradition when JMU joins the Sun Belt Conference. “JMU fans are a passionate bunch. We can be loud and cranky at times, but we wanted to show one of the things we love about JMU.”
Davis has been overwhelmed by the response to his site’s latest fundraiser, which had raised more than $5,000 as of Thursday morning. Fraase, Davis and Abbott have promoted each other’s campaigns on social media, and many fans have contributed to both causes, in some cases choosing their dollar amounts based on their predicted final score of Friday’s game.
“Off the Internet, any time we’ve tailgated together, it’s always been wonderful,” Fraase said of JMU fans. “I think this is truly who these fan bases are in terms of the charity and the community feel. When they come together, it’s not only the best games, ratings and money made for the FCS, it’s been the best for things like this off the field, too. It’s really cool to see.”
While Davis and Abbott will watch Friday’s game from home, Fraase will be sporting a JMU-branded Santa hat, purple Dukes socks and a JMU jersey in the stands. The Bison supporters in his section can take solace in the fact that, despite his fresh purple and gold attire, Fraase won’t put a price on his North Dakota State fandom.
“I’ll blow my throat out and be as loud as possible when James Madison’s on offense,” he said, “and I’ll be as quiet as a church mouse when NDSU is operating.”
