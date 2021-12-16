McNair died in June 2018 after suffering exertional heatstroke at a team workout. In the weeks that followed, some players and staff began to speak out about their experiences in the Maryland program, voicing concerns about a culture that was abusive to athletes and didn’t empower them to voice their concerns. Little and Donahue first shared their experiences in The Washington Post in September 2018 and filed a lawsuit against the school in August 2019, also naming as defendants Durkin, Rick Court, the school’s former strength and conditioning coach, and Wes Robinson, a former head athletic trainer at Maryland.