So which teams should we take seriously and which are more illusion than substance? By using a collection of underlying advanced metrics — such as net yards per play, success rate and expected points added, plus statistics that adjust for strength of competition like ESPN’s Football Power Index and Football Outsiders’ defense-adjusted value over average — we can clearly separate the contenders from the pretenders and provide a clearer picture of which teams should assert themselves this postseason.
Contender with the best record in the conference
Kansas City Chiefs
9-4, first in AFC West
It hasn’t been an easy road for Andy Reid’s crew but the Chiefs have improved a lot since their foibles earlier in the year. The Chiefs have won six straight and eight of their last 10 games, each week showing improvement despite playing one of the toughest schedules in the NFL this season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after throwing 10 interceptions during the first half of the season, has just two in his last five games. He also guides an offense that scores three more points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play. Only the Packers, Rams and Buccaneers are exceeding expectations by a higher margin.
But most importantly, Kansas City’s defense is now playing tough football. Since the loss to the Titans in Week 7, the Chiefs defense has saved 12 points per game, the third-most in that span and a complete turnaround from their first seven games in which they allowed a league-worst nine points more per game than expected.
Pretender with the best record in the conference
Arizona Cardinals
10-3, first in NFC West
Arizona is having a marvelous season that began by opening the 2021 campaign with seven straight wins. Yet it’s still hard to take them as a serious postseason threat. For example, the game charters at Pro Football Focus rank the Cardinals as the 13th best offense and 21st best defense, hardly high enough to embolden you to back them as a Super Bowl favorite. Football Outsiders also considers Arizona’s offense average and recent injuries to receiver DeAndre Hopkins, expected to miss the rest of the regular season, and running back James Connor, a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, will only exacerbate the issue.
Plus, this is a team that’s benefited a lot from turnover luck. Specifically, the Cardinals have recovered 22 of 25 fumbles this season, an astounding number that leads the league by a wide margin. Fumble recoveries are largely random, so whenever you see a team benefiting from them to this degree you can be sure there is a lot of luck going their way, something over which they have little control. In fact, the odds of an NFL team recovering 22 of 25 fumbles is nearly 200,000-1.
Contender battling for one of the wild-card spots
Buffalo Bills
7-6, second in AFC East
Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers was Buffalo’s fourth defeat in the past six games and they cling to a playoff spot by virtue of their conference win percentage. However, this is a team that has just one loss by more than seven points, a 41-15 drubbing at the hands of the Colts. We’d expect a team with a similar point differential (plus-134) to have between nine and 11 wins at this point of the season, not 7-6, indicating Buffalo is a lot better than its record reflects.
Its production backs that up, too. The Bills are averaging nearly six yards per play and allowing a league-low 4.8 yards per play to opponents, giving them the highest net yards per play differential in the NFL this season. They also have the highest net success rate, the difference between the rate of plays that go for a first down or score points.
Pretender battling for one of the wild-card spots
Washington Football Team
6-7, second in NFC East
Injuries are piling up for Washington and that will only put more of a strain on an underwhelming offense and defense.
Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is one of the lowest rated passers in the league per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, as well as the game charters at Pro Football Focus. The offense is scoring four points per game fewer than expected with him under center. The most glaring issue is his inability to throw down the field. Heinicke is 19 for 59 on throws 20 yards or more with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. No starting quarterback playing this season is rated as a worse passer in these situations by Pro Football Focus.
The defense has improved significantly since its early-season struggles, particularly on third down, but it is still only forcing a drive to go three-and-out 28 percent of the time. The league average is 31 percent.
Contender within one game of a playoff spot
Miami Dolphins
6-7, third in AFC East
It’s been a tale of two seasons for the Dolphins. The first act was one to forget and it started with Miami losing seven straight following its Week 1 win. The second act features a five-game winning streak. No doubt those winning ways coincided with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting healthy. Since Week 10 he has completed 92 of 118 passes for 905 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. He’s Pro Football Focus’ fourth highest-rated passer from Weeks 10 to 14, trailing Joe Burrow, Tom Brady and Josh Allen.
The defense is much improved, too, saving 17 points per game since the Week 9 bye based on the down, distance and field position of each play. Only the Patriots’ defense has performed better over this span. From Weeks 1 to 8 the Dolphins’ defense was allowing three more points per game than expected.
Pretender within one game of a playoff spot
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-6-1, last in AFC North
Pittsburgh has been hanging around a playoff spot for weeks but it is difficult to picture the Steelers as anything but a pretender. The team averages less than five yards per play on offense (24th) and allows over six yards per play on defense (31st) giving them one of the worst net yards per play differentials this season. In fact, only the 3-10 Jets, 1-11-1 Detroit Lions and 2-11 Houston Texans are worse in terms of net yards per play in 2021. Football Outsiders also ranks Mike Tomlin’s squad 23rd overall after adjusting Pittsburgh’s efficiency for opponent. Pro Football Focus is even less bullish with an overall ranking of 25th.