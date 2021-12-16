The NFL playoff picture is a jumbled mess and lacks a clear Super Bowl favorite. The Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals, each at 10-3, are in a three-way tie for the best record in the NFC. The AFC also has a three-way tie for the best record with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs sitting at 9-4. It’s the first time each conference has a three-way tie for the best record since 1970. Thirteen teams are within one game of a playoff spot and five teams with the same record are battling for one of the wild-card spots. No team has clinched a postseason berth yet, either, the first time since 2017 that’s happened with four weeks left in the regular season.