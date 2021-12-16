In the NFL, the advantages Meyer created in college evaporated, and his idea of winning culture was exposed as hollow. The debate between culture and scheme misses the point, anyway: You can’t pick and choose. Bill Belichick creates a culture of accountability and diligence and also can correct the right guard when he takes a false step on a trap block. The Baltimore Ravens possess one of the most solid and revered cultures in the NFL. In an interview in the spring of 2020, as NFL teams adjusted to working from home, Coach John Harbaugh discussed how he viewed the long hours of his work life.