The update on Jackson comes two days after the foundation shared news that Phillip Adams, a former NFL defensive back who killed six people in April before taking his own life, was diagnosed with Stage 2 CTE.
CTE is thought to be caused by repeated concussive and subconcussive impacts to the brain, and the foundation noted that both Adams and Jackson had played tackle football for over 20 years.
The family of Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection praised for his philanthropic endeavors off the field, had reported him missing to the Hillsborough County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office before deputies located him at a hotel. He reportedly may have been dead in his room for as many as three days by the time the hotel placed a 911 call, after employees noticed he hadn’t moved from a slouched-over position on a couch. There was no sign of trauma, per reports, and a cause of death was not initially released.
Shortly thereafter, Jackson’s family donated his brain for research. “If anything can be learned from his death that might help someone else,” a spokeswoman for the family said at the time, “Vincent would want that since he was passionate during his life about impacting others around him.”
In a statement Thursday shared by the Concussion Legacy Foundation, Lindsey Jackson, the widow of the former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, said, “By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future. There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention. The conversation around this topic needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward.”
“Vincent Jackson was a brilliant, disciplined, gentle giant whose life began to change in his mid-30s. He became depressed, with progressive memory loss, problem solving difficulties, paranoia, and eventually extreme social isolation,” Ann McKee, the director of the Boston University CTE Center and the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, said in a statement. “That his brain showed stage 2 CTE should no longer surprise us; these results have become commonplace. What is surprising is that so many football players have died with CTE and so little is being done to make football, at all levels, safer by limiting the number of repetitive subconcussive hits.
“CTE will not disappear by ignoring it, we need to actively address the risk that football poses to brain health and to support the players who are struggling.”
A 2005 second-round pick by the Chargers out of Northern Colorado, Jackson spent seven years in San Diego before finishing his NFL career with five seasons in Tampa. He accumulated 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns, and he had six seasons of over 1,000 yards, plus a league-leading mark of 19.2 yards per reception in 2012.
In four of his seasons with the Buccaneers, Jackson was nominated by his team for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which goes to a player considered to have made a significant positive impact in his community. Born into a military family, Jackson continued after his NFL career ended to help provide support to other such families through his personal charitable foundation.
“Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others,” Lindsey Jackson said in her statement. “Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy.”