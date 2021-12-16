In a statement Thursday shared by the Concussion Legacy Foundation, Lindsey Jackson, the widow of the former San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, said, “By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future. There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention. The conversation around this topic needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward.”