The team’s active roster has been whittled to 40 players because of the recent outbreak, leaving it in a precarious position just days before it travels to Philadelphia for a divisional matchup against the Eagles that has playoff implications. Washington (6-7) is in seventh place in the NFC East, which would be good enough for the conference’s final wild-card spot at season’s end, but a loss to the Eagles (6-7) would deliver a major blow to its playoff chances.