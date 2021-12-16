Washington dropped its fourth straight, 118-98, to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, falling again because of weak defense that allowed the Suns — who sit second in the West and need no assistance putting up big numbers anyway — to shoot 53.2 percent from the floor.
The shooting mark was the fifth-best of any opponent this year. First place belongs to the Sacramento Kings, Washington’s conquerors just a day earlier, who shot 54.9 percent from the field.
The Wizards (15-15) hung with Phoenix (23-5) for a quarter or so before the Suns turned on the gas and pulled away with a run a few minutes before halftime, leaning on Chris Paul to lead from the midrange. Suns Coach Monty Williams went 11 players deep in his rotation; so easy was it for Phoenix to score that only three players didn’t reach double figures.
JaVale McGee had 17 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Starting center Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Beal had 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting in an efficient outing that, for the second night in a row, had little bearing on the final outcome. Point guard Aaron Holiday, starting in place of Spencer Dinwiddie (ACL- resting plan) on the second night of a back-to-back was the only other starter in double figures with 11 points.
The Suns made 25 of 26 from the foul line.
The Wizards have dropped four straight for the first time this year, surpassing the three-game mark they hit last week against Cleveland, Toronto and Indiana. They are 5-12 over their past 17 games.
Asked if the fall from a 10-3 start to 15-15 was the normal amount of slippage over the course of a long NBA season, Wizards Coach Wes Unseld Jr. was clear.
“No, it’s not,” he said. “This is not the normal amount, in my opinion. It’s been gradual, but I mentioned this before, we’ve got to get the care factor up. We’ve got to get back to playing for each other.”
Unseld acknowledged the team has plenty of time to address its shortcomings. But the schedule has not done his team any favors — the Wizards travel to Utah (20-7) on Saturday and then Brooklyn (21-8) on Tuesday.
Here’s what else to know from Thursday’s game:
Suns shine bright
If there was any consolation for the Wizards on Thursday, it was simply that they were just the latest team to be handled by the Suns. Phoenix is off to its best start through 28 games since it opened the 2004-05 season 24-4. Their 23-5 mark ties the second-best start in franchise history, matching the 1992-93 and 1980-81 Suns.
Their home winning streak stands at 13.
Covid concerns
The Wizards have had no further positive coronavirus tests since Kyle Kuzma’s on Saturday, but Unseld struck a note of concern Thursday as the league’s case numbers climbed rapidly. The NBA has had 52 players enter coronavirus protocols this month.
Just one day after Washington played in Sacramento, the Kings had four additional players enter the league’s protocols after interim Coach Alvin Gentry, who tested positive Wednesday morning ahead of the game. ESPN reported Thursday the Kings canceled practice and shut down their facility out of concern for further spread.
“It’s very concerning, honestly,” Unseld said. “We were aware of some positive cases early afternoon, I think that’s why they changed their shoot-around schedule, but the league felt confident that the game should proceed, and that’s all we can do, is go upon their recommendation.”
Everyone in Washington’s traveling party is testing once daily.