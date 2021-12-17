Whitworth joined the Rams in 2017 after spending his first 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who made him a second-round pick out of LSU in 2006. He made the first of four Pro Bowls after the 2012 season, but, as Whitworth recounted last week, he got to the point where he thought he may never play again during Cincinnati’s 2013 training camp. At the time, he was struggling to recover from knee surgery that “wasn’t coming back as much as it wanted to,” and it was not until midway through that season when he started to feel the clouds lifting.