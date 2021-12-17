“It blew them away,” Whitworth, who was actually two months shy of his 39th birthday at the time, recalled last week, “to think I’m that old.”
Since then, Whitworth has continued to impress with his play, and on Monday he entered the record books. In a key Rams win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, Whitworth became the first 40-year-old player in the NFL’s modern era to start a game at left tackle. Despite allowing a sack, according to Pro Football Focus, Whitworth more than held his own against the likes of star Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford got the time he needed to submit a stellar performance.
“Pretty amazing for Andrew Whitworth, to be one of one,” Rams Coach Sean McVay said after the game.
Whitworth and Tom Brady are the only 40-something players active in the NFL, and as with the seemingly ageless Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, the Rams lineman is proving he can be both the oldest and among the best at his position. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, Whitworth has PFF’s top pass-blocking grade among all offensive linemen, and he is third among tackles in ESPN’s pass block win rate. He is also the unquestioned leader of a Los Angeles unit that ranks third in Football Outsiders’ adjusted sack rate.
“He’s one of the hardest workers out there,” Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein told the team’s website recently. “Every now and again, he’ll go ahead and show that, like, ‘Hey, I’m turning 40, and I’m still a top dog here.’ He’ll just come in and start repping out some bench presses, or go hit something for one or two or three, sometimes five more reps than anyone else, just to kind of let everyone know, like, ‘Hey, I’m still that guy.’
“And for him to still be doing that, and honestly looking just as young as ever for the five years that I’ve been fortunate to be with him, it’s truly a milestone — it really is.”
Whitworth joined the Rams in 2017 after spending his first 11 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who made him a second-round pick out of LSU in 2006. He made the first of four Pro Bowls after the 2012 season, but, as Whitworth recounted last week, he got to the point where he thought he may never play again during Cincinnati’s 2013 training camp. At the time, he was struggling to recover from knee surgery that “wasn’t coming back as much as it wanted to,” and it was not until midway through that season when he started to feel the clouds lifting.
“When I finally came out of what I call that darkness of thinking, that was it,” Whitworth said. “I was like: ‘You know what? With what I’ve learned through this, what I’ve been through, how I think I can take care of myself, I’d love to see if there’s any chance I could play when I’m 40 years old.’ ”
Still, that felt like an “outlandish goal,” he said, when he signed with the Rams in free agency.
“To be here and think of all the things I’ve been through,” Whitworth added, “it’s pretty wild.”
Whitworth isn’t the first 40-year-old to start an NFL game somewhere along an offensive line, but it’s not a long list. Rams legend Jackie Slater, a fixture at right tackle from 1976 to 1995, did it. At 43, Ray Brown started several 2005 games for Washington at right guard, including a pair of playoff contests that made him the oldest NFL lineman ever to appear in the postseason. Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews ended his 19-year career by making the Pro Bowl as a 40-year-old center for the 2001 Tennessee Titans. And going all the way back to the 1921 season, the Columbus Panhandles featured on their line a pair of 40-something brothers, John and Phil Nesser, with Phil starting at left tackle.
There wasn’t much of a pass rush to deal with in 1921, because there simply wasn’t much passing. In today’s air-oriented NFL, protecting a quarterback’s blind side is more important than ever, making Whitworth’s continued effectiveness more vital and, compared with Slater, Brown and Matthews, arguably more impressive. As a left tackle, Whitworth often finds himself in one-on-one battles against some of the league’s most fearsome packages of size and speed, such as Young and the San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa.
“It’s pretty unbelievable,” Stafford said last week of Whitworth’s age-defying productivity. “He’s a special player, a special guy, special teammate, leader — all of it. Does everything the right way. … He plays to his strengths, he understands play concepts as well as any lineman I’ve been around and just goes out there and executes, down in and down out.”
Asked then whether, with Whitworth’s 40th birthday approaching, the 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman had come in for any teasing, Stafford replied with a laugh, “Not too much.”
“How are you going to tease a guy who looks like that?”