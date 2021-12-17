Walker thinks the MEAC, which has just changed commissioners from Celebration Bowl pioneer Dennis Thomas to Sonja Stills, former chief operating officer, might just be “good right now, you know, standing pat.” He did feel the old heart/mind tussle when his alma mater, A&T, left for the Big South. The mind knew it could be a sensible business decision. The heart knew the Celebration Bowl wouldn’t be an option anymore. Both heart and mind knew that old pull between dreams for HBCUs: the Celebration Bowl, or maybe the FCS playoffs, where Big South champion Kennesaw State landed this year, as did somebody else: Florida A&M, as an at-large team after it landed one game — and one point within that game — shy of Jackson State in the SWAC East.