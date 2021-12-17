The Celebration Bowl, the HBCU national-title claim game, has a six-year contract with ESPN and it has just gone and sold out the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, that funky spaceship on the Atlanta skyline, a first for this seven-year-old, six-edition-old event. Might it last a hundred years, as wise souls projected back in 2019 when life was sort of normal?
“Man, I sure hope so,” the retired coach Rod Broadway, who won it twice for North Carolina A&T, said by phone from North Carolina, “because it’s such a beautiful event.” He predicted it long could benefit from one aspect: “And I think the goal and the direction that it’s taken, it’s not just a bowl game, it’s a social event.”
Two years since a cloudy day outdoors and a goose-bump day indoors in December 2019, when North Carolina A&T beat Alcorn State, 64-44, before the world went on hiatus, the annual match of HBCU conference champions will pit two first-timers with big fan bases: SWAC champion Jackson State (11-1) against MEAC champion South Carolina State (6-5). Yet it will pit an altered SWAC and a really altered MEAC.
In 2017, year No. 3 of the Celebration Bowl, the MEAC sent a champ from an 11-team conference (North Carolina A&T), while the SWAC sent a champ from a 10-team conference (Grambling). Since then, five teams have left the MEAC, two of those for the SWAC, and the balance of football teams has tilted to an imbalance of 12-6, SWAC. Two teams — Hampton and Celebration Bowl dynasty North Carolina A&T (which won the bowl four times) — ventured to the Big South, or what some call “the mainstream.” Two teams, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman, left the MEAC for the SWAC.
It sounds a lot like … college football, an eccentric business in which one must adapt, and so the 2021 Celebration Bowl run-up sounds just as excited as … 2019.
“I’ve been trying to get to this thing for about 10 years now,” joked the 20-season South Carolina State mainstay coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough, at the bowl intro news conference. “And I can tell you that I fought for a good many years to keep this thing from happening. And then by the time I figured out that this was something that we ought to really buy into, you know, I think I’ve been punished for not being able to be on board at the beginning!”
He called it “something that’s going to be bigger and better as we continue to build,” and said his fresh thinking gained much prodding from one of the coaches who helped “punish” him, Broadway, who would come to dinner at Pough’s house, families all around, and: “They got everybody in my house all juiced-up, about how great an atmosphere, and all the different kinds of things.”
“We understand this is a very, very important event,” said Jackson State assistant coach Gary Harrell, the former receiver, assistant coach and head coach at Howard. He called the game “a voice, a voice that speaks volumes.”
Adding to a football importance widely agreed-upon, and certainly visible in the faces of the winners on that field in 2019, this meaningful bowl in a country full of nutty bowls has its relationship with Atlanta. It has its intensive involvement from a mighty force: HBCU Greek life. It has its bands, in this case South Carolina State’s “Marching 101” and Jackson State’s “Sonic Boom of the South.” It has the rare component of fans of teams who are not playing, as noted Broadway: “I saw Grambling (fans) there. I saw South Carolina State. Fans from all over the league. North Carolina Central. All of them were there.”
And now it has Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders, among those rare souls who can attract eyeballs just by standing over there on a sideline, especially after this past Wednesday when Jackson State jostled the whole college landscape by landing prized recruit Travis Hunter, a suburban Atlantan no less.
In listing his probable reasons for the sellout, the 20-year Atlantan Jamie Walker of Black College Sports Network spoke of the “new blood in the game,” the “two rabid fan bases” — and then of the Atlantan nostalgia Sanders represents. For some around the country, his loud Super Bowl stints with Dallas and San Francisco might have occluded that he started off in Atlanta, unless they caught the documentary about how he started off with two sports, including the Atlanta Braves.
“It’s an entertainment city, a city for entertainers,” Walker said during a phone interview. “Even though if you look at the team Deion was on here (1989-93), they didn’t have back-to-back winning seasons, but they did have a flair, a flamboyance, significant in what the city was becoming at that time.”
He reached back into those days of yore, which preceded Walker’s arrival in 2002 as a North Carolinian and an A&T graduate, and brought up some of the names — Evander Holyfield, MC Hammer — that helped usher Atlanta toward its profound redefinition.
From that mix, he reminded, blares Sanders.
Walker thinks the MEAC, which has just changed commissioners from Celebration Bowl pioneer Dennis Thomas to Sonja Stills, former chief operating officer, might just be “good right now, you know, standing pat.” He did feel the old heart/mind tussle when his alma mater, A&T, left for the Big South. The mind knew it could be a sensible business decision. The heart knew the Celebration Bowl wouldn’t be an option anymore. Both heart and mind knew that old pull between dreams for HBCUs: the Celebration Bowl, or maybe the FCS playoffs, where Big South champion Kennesaw State landed this year, as did somebody else: Florida A&M, as an at-large team after it landed one game — and one point within that game — shy of Jackson State in the SWAC East.
“Regardless of the way conferences are structured,” Walker concluded, “I think the game (Celebration Bowl) will go on.”
For one thing, its first five attendances — 35,528; 31,096; 25,873; 31,672; and 32,958 — all of them roughly normal by the standards of bowl games which rely heavily on TV packages, are about to go outdone.
Said Pough, contagiously excited, “I think there’s room for all the different schools of thought. You’ve got some schools that want to go more mainstream and some of us who enjoy staying in our traditional HBCU leagues that way.” He thought the bowl would stay strong and said, “I don’t have an exact play for what will be best, for, say, for instance, the MEAC, because our numbers are down as far as football-playing schools are concerned, but I can tell you that we seem to like doing what we’re doing and I think we’ll continue to go that way.”
For one thing, they’re about to have quite some weekend, during which Pough, such a Braves fan he claims you can gauge whether they won by his mood, is about to meet, for the first time, Sanders.