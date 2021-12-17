This is moving fast, and the fact that the rules governing both transfers and the ability for players to profit off their names changed over the past year makes it all the more jarring. But it’s far from a disaster, and there’s plenty of time for corrections. The truth is, for all the hands-in-air haranguing by coaches over the past week — “The kids go to where they’re going to pay the most,” said Kiffin, the Mississippi coach — there’s not likely to be 2,000 kids annually in the transfer portal. Together, these changes are a jolt to college football’s ecosystem. Remember that it was an ecosystem in need of electrocution.