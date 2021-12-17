News of Irving’s impending return, which comes six months after his last contest, when he suffered an ankle injury during Game 4 of a second-round series loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in last season’s playoffs, was first reported by ESPN.
“After discussions with our coaches, players and staff, the organization has decided to have Kyrie Irving rejoin the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate,” Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. “We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols.
“We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”
After weeks of uncertainty over his eligibility for the NBA season, Irving was given an ultimatum in October to get vaccinated, per the terms of New York City’s coronavirus vaccination mandate. That month, he confirmed that he was unvaccinated and said he was “uncomfortable” with the policy, which requires vaccination for members of the Nets and New York Knicks to be eligible to play in home games.
Per league rules, Irving remained eligible to play road games in cities without mandates, but Marks and Nets owner Joe Tsai had barred him from suiting up for those games, with Marks saying that Brooklyn would “not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”
The seven-time all-star remained sidelined while Brooklyn (21-8) ascended to the top of the Eastern Conference standings, but the team has managed a series of absences even during its current four-game winning streak.
Paul Millsap, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre’ Bembry, Jevon Carter and James Johnson entered the league’s health and safety protocols earlier this week before James Harden and Bruce Brown joined them Tuesday evening. Joe Harris already was unavailable after undergoing surgery on his left ankle in November. Nets Coach Steve Nash, who noted “a couple coaches and a couple staff” members were also in protocol, called the situation “unfortunate.”
Kevin Durant played through his own ankle injury Tuesday, scoring 34 points in Brooklyn’s win over the Toronto Raptors before lamenting the team’s losses.
“I hate that my teammates are out,” he told reporters. “I wish everybody was playing.”
NBA protocols require players to be sidelined at least 10 days or to record two negative tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities. Irving reportedly must test negative on five successive days before he can rejoin the team, at which point he will be tested every day as an unvaccinated player.