It was earlier this fall, when the Washington Football Team was trudging through a dismal start to the season with a defense that wasn’t clicking. Collins, back from an Achilles’ injury that cost him nine games in 2020, was approached by his coaches about a positional change from safety to … something else. Not a linebacker, exactly, but sort of like one.
Clark believed the change would be a good thing for Collins. At 6 foot, 218 pounds, Collins was smaller than most linebackers but played with the physicality of one, with the instincts and athleticism that allowed him to succeed for years as a safety. He could smother tight ends, chase down running backs and blitz off the edge to rattle a quarterback — all things that his coaches wanted him to do. But as Clark knows, when a player is asked to change positions, it can make him wonder if the team believes he’s no longer good enough to play his old role.
“And that’s often a tough pill to swallow,” Clark said. “Earlier in the season, I didn’t feel like he was as good as he had been in space, and I love him more than anybody. So I thought that the move could kind of reinvigorate him. I thought the feelings with the move could also help — help you feel like you still have something to prove.”
Turns out, Clark was right.
Since Week 5, when Collins moved into his new role, he has excelled in Washington’s defense. Collins has always been regarded as more of a “box safety” than a player who thrives in deep coverage, but Washington began deploying him almost exclusively in the slot or in the box as part of a three-safety scheme with Kam Curl and Bobby McCain. The move has allowed Collins to make plays in coverage, in run defense and as a blitzer, helping to spark a turnaround for Washington’s defense and increasing the chances that Collins stays with the team beyond this season.
“The way they’re using me is just the way I love to play,” Collins said in a recent interview. “I’m more instinctive coming down downhill, playing toward that box and being able to see things. I’m not always lined up in the box, depending on the formation and the situation we are in, but most of the time I get to be the drop-down safety.”
In the first four weeks of the season, Collins played nearly 32 percent of his snaps at deep safety and blitzed an average of once a game. He allowed a passer rating of 118.8, according to Pro Football Focus, along with four touchdowns.
In Collins’s past eight games (he missed one because of a foot injury), he has played deep safety on only 12 percent of his snaps, spending the majority of the time in the box or in the slot. He has recorded an interception, two sacks and 20 stops, according to PFF — which has graded him as the NFL’s best run defender among safeties during that span — and his passer rating allowed has dropped to 108.7.
“You see on those short, underneath passes how physical he is as a tackler, how he's around the ball. He's a good blitzer coming off the edge for us,” Rivera said. “ … That's the kind of production that position needs. It’s a position that's going to play. If there are 60 plays, it's going to play at least 50, 55 of those plays. The guy has done a great job for us.
“He’s really just a drop-down safety. So if you guys say that once in a while, he’ll be happy.”
‘I’m a hybrid’
Since the position switch, Rivera and his assistants have dodged the “L” word. Collins isn’t a linebacker. He “hates” — Collins’s word — to be called a linebacker. Though his physical style of play would lead you to believe otherwise, he also “hates” hitting linemen.
“I don’t like hitting big linemen and getting big linemen off me,” he said earlier this season.
Collins still regards himself as a safety, a position he played at Dutchtown High in Louisiana, at the University of Alabama and throughout the pros, with the New York Giants and now Washington.
But he’s also more than that. Ask him how he’d describe his position, and Collins responds quickly.
“I’m a hybrid,” he said. “You got myself, you got Derwin [James], you got ‘Jenks’ [Malcolm Jenkins] at the Saints, [Justin] Simmons with the Broncos, they’re moving him around a lot now. T.J. Ward was definitely one of them. You got a lot of guys that are doing it now, safety-wise, because you got guys that are very instinctive. How defensive schemes are going right now, you need us all over the field.”
As NFL offenses have become centered around the pass and have employed more “11 personnel,” with a running back, a tight end and three receivers, defenses have countered with subpackages, often throwing in a fifth defensive back who becomes an unofficial starter. Washington’s base defense is a 4-3, but it has played more than 65 percent of its snaps in nickel over the past two seasons.
With a hybrid safety/linebacker like Collins, teams theoretically get the best of both worlds: a thumper who excels at stopping the run, can cover tight ends and bring pressure from the line. It also gives a defensive coordinator more flexibility to disguise his intentions, because he can keep the same personnel on the field to run different looks.
For Collins, it affords him the chance to be everywhere — on a run blitz to tackle a running back for a loss, like he did in the first quarter against the Seahawks; as the nickelback who can chase down a back and punch the ball out for a forced fumble, like he did against Seattle’s Alex Collins; or deep as a free safety, like he was when he picked off Dak Prescott in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.
That week, Collins became the first safety in 15 years to record two sacks and an interception in a game. He’s now one sack away from tying a career-high of four on the season, and is only one tackle for loss from tying a career-best of nine.
“I still don’t have my speed like I want it. It’s still coming back,” Collins said. “That’s the only thing I would say I’m missing within my game. Instincts, smarts, my body physically — I can do everything. Speed-wise, I think I’m missing a step and a half that I need back. The first four weeks, I felt it on the field. Now, I feel like I’m back to my normal body movements.”
Collins has been thriving alongside fellow safeties Bobby McCain, whom the team signed in free agency, and Curl, a seventh-round pick who impressed in Collins’s absence last season and warranted more time on the field because of his versatility. He, like Collins, can drop down in the box and play the “Buffalo nickel” role out of the slot. (His status for Sunday’s game is uncertain, after he was added to Washington’s covid-19 list Thursday.)
“I look at it as it makes other teams work harder to try to make plays. With all those guys back there, we’re all playmakers, so it makes it difficult,” Collins said. “My thing is, I want to see all my guys succeed. Because it’s a young man’s sport. I’m 27. I’m getting up in age. You can call me old if you want to say that. In the football world, I’m getting up there. Now, I want to see my guys all get paid. I just want everybody to succeed.”
‘He definitely has value’
Collins, like most anyone who has glanced at his contract and back at Washington’s roster, thinks often about his future beyond the season. He signed a massive six-year, $84 million contract in 2019, when he was regarded as one of the best safeties on the market and instantly filled a void on Washington’s roster. He idolized the late Sean Taylor, and still does, and so the fit for him was also a dream fulfilled.
“When people typically think of Landon they think, 'You were supposed to come in here and be like Sean Taylor. You were supposed to be the guy. We paid you like that,’” said Louis Riddick, the former safety who spent six years in Washington’s personnel department after his NFL career before becoming an analyst for ESPN on Monday Night Football.
“People just don’t want to give him the respect that he ultimately deserves,” Riddick continued. “It’s hard for a safety to go through that kind of transition that he went through. … But I think he definitely has value that exceeds how well he’s playing right now in his new role. You don’t want to send that down the road haphazardly.”
After the emergence of Curl, Collins’s fit in Washington was no longer clear. His contract made it too costly to cut him before this season, and he now has the second-highest salary on the team at $12.5 million. But for next season and the two after that, his salary isn’t guaranteed, which means the team could release him and reap significant salary cap savings ($6.6 million if he’s cut before June 1).
To stay would likely require a contract adjustment, to reflect his positional adjustment. If Collins were to leave Washington, he said he believes that “if anything happens, I can go somewhere else and I can still win a job somewhere.”
But perhaps he, just as Clark predicted, is proving his worth. Perhaps Collins, the hybrid safety, has made himself too valuable for Washington to cut.
“I think about the future all the time because there’s politics in this business,” Collins said. “I would love to stay here within the role that I’m playing in, and if they love me. I love being here. This is where I wanted to be drafted to when I first got into the NFL. So yeah, I would love to be here.”