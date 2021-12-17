“I look at it as it makes other teams work harder to try to make plays. With all those guys back there, we’re all playmakers, so it makes it difficult,” Collins said. “My thing is, I want to see all my guys succeed. Because it’s a young man’s sport. I’m 27. I’m getting up in age. You can call me old if you want to say that. In the football world, I’m getting up there. Now, I want to see my guys all get paid. I just want everybody to succeed.”