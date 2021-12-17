Over the past week, I’ve thought a lot about the drive to and from Mayfield, and all the joyous and disappointing childhood memories of past clashes between Paducah Tilghman High School and Mayfield High. I’ve wondered what that road looks like now, in the days since a ruthless tornado destroyed a neighbor we only pretend to hate. I’ve winced about my alma mater’s nickname — the Blue Tornado — and imagined the awkwardness moving forward.
It has been at least 25 years since I last traveled to Mayfield. My parents moved, so I haven’t even been to Paducah in at least a decade. Most of the time, when thinking about western Kentucky from Seattle, home feels more distant than 2,300 miles can measure. Right now, though, it feels close and harrowing.
Many of us leave small towns because we think they hold us back. Yet when we return to those towns, we think they owe it to us to stay the way we remember them. It’s common for people to evolve, aspire and wander into displacement. Places, of course, have no freedom to roam. They’re just there, changing glacially. They’re a comforting kind of bedrock. Then a natural disaster punishes us for failing to appreciate what marvelous gifts familiarity and simplicity can be.
The images of Mayfield and many other communities throughout western Kentucky are devastating even without context. But to know these streets, to have been charmed by them, to assume that they’d never change, conjures a disturbing feeling. The rubble wouldn’t prevent me from knowing exactly where some of those places stood.
These vicious, uncharacteristic December storms have caused at least 90 confirmed deaths across five states, with Kentucky absorbing an overwhelming majority of the heartache. It’s the second-deadliest tornado in the commonwealth’s history, and its path snaked around just about every area that means the most to me.
There were no direct hits to the communities I associate most with home. It hit Mayfield, but it missed Paducah. It hit Warren County, but it missed Western Kentucky University, my school. It flattened Dawson Springs, damaging an estimated 75 percent of the homes, but all my friends and family were safe.
I consider it a blessing and a warning not to take home for granted.
The annual Tilghman-Mayfield football game was a formative sports experience. In my mind, Marvel couldn’t eclipse some of the heroes and villains of the rivalry. The week-long traditions surrounding that event helped me understand the power of athletics. The mischief — friends almost getting arrested for toilet-papering homes in Mayfield, the silly thefts at each school, the Mr. Tilghman and Mr. Mayfield coffin burnings during the final pep rallies before kickoff — showed us the line between fun and inappropriate.
Mostly, though, it was a friendly showdown. We sports-hated the Cardinals, and the Cardinals sports-hated us, for one Friday every September. The rest of the time, we were proud to have the push and the recognition. Tilghman-Mayfield is considered the second-biggest rivalry in the state. Only Louisville powerhouses St. Xavier and Trinity garner more hype. When you live on the far west side of Kentucky, a handful of miles from the Illinois state line, you don’t get much attention. It creates an interesting identity: You still must take all the ignorant stereotypes about being from Kentucky, but the rest of the state often forgets you exist.
So a rivalry between two historically great football programs is necessary branding, and everyone makes the most of it. The game is a celebration of an overlooked region in addition to a fierce competition.
Well, it used to be a fierce competition. Mayfield has won 16 straight times in this series, including a 42-28 triumph this season. The last time we beat Mayfield, I was single and had a tolerable hairline. The Cardinals now have a 51-47-10 advantage all-time, though they claim it should be 52-46-10. The dispute is over a game in 1912, which was the second between the schools. Tilghman recorded it as a 26-0 victory. Mayfield says it actually won the game 22-0. At least they agree it was a shutout.
On Wednesday, during his visit to Kentucky, President Biden vowed to support the commonwealth as it begins a long recovery process. For some, it seemed significant that he was eager to help a state of ardent Donald Trump supporters. It was sad, yet reassuring, to hear the president offer a reminder that decency doesn’t require a political motive.
“There’s no red tornadoes or blue tornadoes,” Biden said, continuing to preach unity. “There’s no red states or blue states when this stuff starts to happen.”
He elaborated on the spirit of people during times of tragedy.
“I think, at least in my experience, it either brings people together or really knocks them apart,” he said. “It’s moving you together here.”
In western Kentucky, because sometimes it feels like we’re out there on our own, we grow up knowing how to fight against and for each other. Animosity might be next door. Sometimes, your neighbor happens to be your rival. But at all times, your neighbor is your neighbor. It shouldn’t be difficult to drop the antagonism and commence with empathy.
Watch Kentucky show you how it’s done now. Just watch. For all the things the tornado ruined, the spirit of home cannot be damaged.