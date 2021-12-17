Mostly, though, it was a friendly showdown. We sports-hated the Cardinals, and the Cardinals sports-hated us, for one Friday every September. The rest of the time, we were proud to have the push and the recognition. Tilghman-Mayfield is considered the second-biggest rivalry in the state. Only Louisville powerhouses St. Xavier and Trinity garner more hype. When you live on the far west side of Kentucky, a handful of miles from the Illinois state line, you don’t get much attention. It creates an interesting identity: You still must take all the ignorant stereotypes about being from Kentucky, but the rest of the state often forgets you exist.