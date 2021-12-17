On Wednesday, Howard County announced it wouldn’t play sports until Jan. 15 at the earliest. However, county superintendent Michael J. Martirano adjusted that ruling Friday, allowing outdoor practices to continue and indoor practices to resume Jan. 3.
While other local counties are still competing, Charles County announced Friday it will require all its athletes, regardless of vaccination status, to be tested weekly. Private schools act independently, but Georgetown Prep and Good Counsel paused in-person school and sports for a few weeks. D.C. and Virginia seasons are ongoing.
Many teams carried optimism into this winter after the end of the 2019-20 campaign and the entire 2020-21 season were canceled. While most counties require winter athletes to be vaccinated, issues have persisted. Winter sports practices began Nov. 15, and most public school basketball teams only played two games this month. Others, such as the C.H. Flowers girls’ basketball team, which won the 2019 Maryland 4A championship, hasn’t played a game since the state semifinals were canceled in March 2020.
Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest jurisdiction, has paused seasons and canceled games since winter sports teams began holding contests earlier this month. Outbreaks have occurred at Blake, Paint Branch and Poolesville, among others, per the county.
The county’s contests before Dec. 23 will be played. Beginning Monday, however, if a team has at least three players test positive, all its activities must be paused for 14 days. It’s common for teams to travel outside of their counties for large tournaments during the holiday break.
Many local basketball teams typically participate in the Governor’s Challenge, one of the nation’s largest tournaments, in Salisbury, Md. Many of the nation’s top private schools resumed cross-country travel this season. The Post’s top-ranked boys’ team, Paul VI, is in Hawaii for a tournament. Last week, the Sidwell Friends girls’ basketball team hosted an event in Northwest Washington featuring the nation’s top teams. This week, after a spike in cases, Sidwell’s upper school shifted to virtual learning until after the holiday break.
Friday marked the first bulk postponement announcement in sports since last spring. Every D.C. area jurisdiction conducted a fall sports season, although many early-season games were canceled because of outbreaks. There were no issues surrounding local state championship games, which occurred within the past month.
But cases have spiked across the D.C. area this month as the new omicron variant has emerged. Many hospitals in Maryland have reached near capacity in the past few weeks and college and professional athletics contests have also been postponed due to outbreaks. The Washington Football Team’s multiple cases moved its Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles to Tuesday.