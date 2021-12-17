The NFL has been dealing with a sharp increase this week in coronavirus cases, which the league has attributed in part to the growing prevalence of the omicron variant. After several games were rescheduled last season, no games have been postponed this season. The NFLPA has been advocating in recent days for postponing games involving teams with outbreaks.
The Cleveland Browns’ game scheduled for Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders could be moved to Monday or Tuesday, according to one person with knowledge of the discussions. That person said it was not clear what will happen with Sunday’s games involving the Washington Football Team and the Los Angeles Rams.
Those three teams have been particularly affected by the recent rise in cases. The Washington Football Team is scheduled to play Sunday at Philadelphia. The Rams are scheduled to play at home in Inglewood, Calif., against the Seattle Seahawks.
The league is entering Week 15 of its 18-week regular season and no teams have bye weeks remaining. The discussions appeared to be focused mostly on the prospect for moving games by only a matter of days.