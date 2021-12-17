“We have made these schedule changes based on medical advice and after discussion with the NFLPA as we are seeing a new, highly transmissible form of the virus this week resulting in a substantial increase in cases across the league,” the NFL said in an announcement. “We continue to make decisions in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of the NFL community.”
The Browns’ home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, originally scheduled for Saturday afternoon, is now slated for 5 p.m. Monday and will be carried by the NFL Network.
The Washington Football Team and the Rams will play Tuesday instead of Sunday. The Washington Football Team plays at Philadelphia. The Rams host the Seattle Seahawks in Inglewood, Calif. Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern time and will be televised regionally by Fox.
“The emergence of the Omicron variant is precisely the kind of change that warrants a flexible response,” Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to all NFL teams explaining the postponement decisions. “Based on medical advice, we have instituted additional protocols as well as revised testing protocols for reinstating players and staff who have tested positive. We have also considered whether certain games should be rescheduled in light of current conditions.”
League officials have attributed this week’s increase in cases to the growing prevalence of the omicron variant.
“Our expectation is that these games will be played at the rescheduled times and will not be moved to a later date or time during the week of December 20,” Goodell wrote in Friday’s memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Washington Post.
The postponements came one day after the NFL adjusted its coronavirus protocols with a significant change that allows vaccinated players who test positive for the virus but remain symptom-free to be cleared to rejoin team activities — and potentially play in games — in as little as one day.
That modification could allow the Browns, Rams and Washington Football Team to replenish their rosters somewhat by the time they play. The league said earlier this week that the most recent cases involved players mostly showing no symptoms. Those players who had symptoms at all have been experiencing mild illness, NFL officials said this week.
Thursday’s protocol changes, developed by the league and the NFLPA, also included stricter mask-wearing requirements and tougher restrictions to attempt to limit the spread of the virus within team settings. The modified protocols went into effect immediately but expire after this weekend’s games, necessitating further deliberations between the league and union.
“We are continuing to work with the NFLPA and our respective medical experts to evaluate and make appropriate modifications to our protocols to ensure that we can complete what has been an exciting and competitive season,” Goodell wrote Friday. “We will continue to communicate any developments relating to the protocols or other matters to you as early as possible.”
The NFL is entering Week 15 of its 18-week regular season, with the finish line in sight and it attempts to work it way through the latest coronavirus issues. Until Friday, no games had been postponed this season even as teams continued to deal with periodic disruptions. The dynamic changed this week, as approximately 100 players leaguewide tested positive over a three-day span through Wednesday.
“This is urgent for us, just as it always has been,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said Wednesday at a meeting of team owners in Irving, Tex.
The NFL managed to play a complete 2020 season amid the pandemic but postponed a series of games. That included rescheduled games being played on Tuesdays and, in one case, on a Wednesday. NFL leaders repeatedly have said that decisions about postponed games are made based on medical considerations, not on competitive issues.