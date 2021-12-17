When last seen, the Indianapolis Colts were mauling the Houston Texans behind Jonathan Taylor’s 143 rushing yards, and the New England Patriots were executing a brilliant, if dull, Belichickian game plan in a 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

After both the Colts and Patriots had a bye last week, they are set to meet in the nightcap of the NFL’s first Saturday doubleheader of the season. The Patriots return for Week 15 in position to reclaim the top spot in the AFC playoff standings amid early chatter that they could be Super Bowl bound, possibly facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Colts arrive in sixth place in the conference — firmly in the battle for one of the AFC’s seven playoff spots — and are two games back of the Tennessee Titans in the AFC South.

Saturday’s game seems Taylor-made for prime time, with the NFL’s leading rusher facing a chameleon of a Patriots defense that has adjusted to its weekly circumstances and helped New England win seven games in a row. Over their past five games, the Patriots have given up 36 points, an average of 7.2 per game. The Colts are first in the NFL in rushing average (5.1 yards per carry) and second in rushing yards per game (151.7). Taylor has rushed for 1,348 yards and 16 touchdowns on 241 carries.

Saturday’s schedule

Both times Eastern

Raiders (6-7) at Browns (7-6), 4:30 p.m., NFL Network

Patriots (9-4) at Colts (7-6), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Raiders at Browns

A spike in coronavirus cases among the Browns — who have 21 players on the league’s covid-19 reserve list as of Friday morning — has led to calls for this game to be postponed. But it remains on for now, meaning Cleveland may have to try to win without its head coach, its top two quarterbacks and several other key players.

If the Browns can overcome playing with a decimated roster, they can move into first place in the AFC North with a victory over the Raiders and a loss by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Even when the team was closer to full strength, the Browns’ offense struggled in recent weeks, accounting for more than 17 points just once in Cleveland’s past eight games. It’s undoubtedly a tough spot, and the Browns’ upcoming schedule doesn’t make things any easier. They have road games coming up against the Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers before their regular season finale at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It’s been a tumultuous season for the Raiders, too, and they are coming off a 48-9 shellacking at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs that dispatched them to the cellar in the AFC West. Somehow, Las Vegas managed to lose four fumbles in a display of carelessness, ineptitude, bad luck or a combination of all three. The Raiders are 6-7 after a 5-2 start, and while they may have mathematical life when it comes to the playoffs, it’s tough to have much optimism for a team that suffered its worst loss in its 62-year rivalry with the Chiefs and appears headed for an offseason overhaul.

Patriots at Colts

These teams are playing one another for only the second time in the past five years, with Peyton Manning and Brady long gone and replaced by Carson Wentz and Mac Jones. New England is riding high, but it must extend its winning streak to eight to take the top spot in the AFC back from Kansas City. The Chiefs edged to the front of the pack at 10-4 with their win Thursday night against the Chargers, but the 9-4 Patriots own the tiebreaker on both Kansas City and 9-4 Tennessee and would be back ahead with a victory.

The Colts enter the week as one of five AFC teams with a 7-6 record, spanning spots No. 6-10 in the conference standings. A wild-card berth is well within reach, but it will not be obtained easily. After the game against the Patriots, the Colts must visit the Arizona Cardinals before finishing with the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. A win against New England would go a long way for their chances.