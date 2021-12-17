Saturday’s game seems Taylor-made for prime time, with the NFL’s leading rusher facing a chameleon of a Patriots defense that has adjusted to its weekly circumstances and helped New England win seven games in a row. Over their past five games, the Patriots have given up 36 points, an average of 7.2 per game. The Colts are first in the NFL in rushing average (5.1 yards per carry) and second in rushing yards per game (151.7). Taylor has rushed for 1,348 yards and 16 touchdowns on 241 carries.
Saturday’s schedule
Both times Eastern
Raiders (6-7) at Browns (7-6), 4:30 p.m., NFL Network
Patriots (9-4) at Colts (7-6), 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
Raiders at Browns
A spike in coronavirus cases among the Browns — who have 21 players on the league’s covid-19 reserve list as of Friday morning — has led to calls for this game to be postponed. But it remains on for now, meaning Cleveland may have to try to win without its head coach, its top two quarterbacks and several other key players.
If the Browns can overcome playing with a decimated roster, they can move into first place in the AFC North with a victory over the Raiders and a loss by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Even when the team was closer to full strength, the Browns’ offense struggled in recent weeks, accounting for more than 17 points just once in Cleveland’s past eight games. It’s undoubtedly a tough spot, and the Browns’ upcoming schedule doesn’t make things any easier. They have road games coming up against the Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers before their regular season finale at home against the Cincinnati Bengals.
It’s been a tumultuous season for the Raiders, too, and they are coming off a 48-9 shellacking at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs that dispatched them to the cellar in the AFC West. Somehow, Las Vegas managed to lose four fumbles in a display of carelessness, ineptitude, bad luck or a combination of all three. The Raiders are 6-7 after a 5-2 start, and while they may have mathematical life when it comes to the playoffs, it’s tough to have much optimism for a team that suffered its worst loss in its 62-year rivalry with the Chiefs and appears headed for an offseason overhaul.
Patriots at Colts
These teams are playing one another for only the second time in the past five years, with Peyton Manning and Brady long gone and replaced by Carson Wentz and Mac Jones. New England is riding high, but it must extend its winning streak to eight to take the top spot in the AFC back from Kansas City. The Chiefs edged to the front of the pack at 10-4 with their win Thursday night against the Chargers, but the 9-4 Patriots own the tiebreaker on both Kansas City and 9-4 Tennessee and would be back ahead with a victory.
The Colts enter the week as one of five AFC teams with a 7-6 record, spanning spots No. 6-10 in the conference standings. A wild-card berth is well within reach, but it will not be obtained easily. After the game against the Patriots, the Colts must visit the Arizona Cardinals before finishing with the Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. A win against New England would go a long way for their chances.