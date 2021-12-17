It’s been a tumultuous season for the Raiders, too, and they are coming off a 48-9 shellacking at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs that dispatched them to the cellar in the AFC West. Somehow, Las Vegas managed to lose four fumbles in a display of carelessness, ineptitude, bad luck or a combination of all three. The Raiders are 6-7 after a 5-2 start, and while they may have mathematical life when it comes to the playoffs, it’s tough to have much optimism for a team that suffered its worst loss in its 62-year rivalry with the Chiefs and appears headed for an offseason overhaul.