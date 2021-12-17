Kuznetsov also was sent back to D.C.
Nic Dowd and Trevor van Riemsdyk were activated off the list Wednesday for the game against the Blackhawks. Neither was available for Washington’s game against the Jets because of Canada’s coronavirus restrictions. They are expected to be available for Sunday’s game against Los Angeles at Capital One Arena.
Backstrom said after Wednesday’s game his hip “felt good” and he was happy with the progress he made. There was no plan to limit Backstrom’s workload moving forward. Lars Eller is the only veteran center available for the Capitals against Winnipeg.
“His leadership, his poise, his hockey sense on the ice, everything was big for us [Wednesday],” T.J. Oshie said of Backstrom after the Chicago game. “And for being off as long as he was, I thought he had a great game, and it is always nice lining up next to 19 out there.”
Washington also has three members of its traveling party in the protocols, including goaltending coach Scott Murray.
The NHL, just like other major North American professional leagues, is facing multiple postponements amid a spike in coronavirus cases. The league has already paused games of the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche through Christmas and of the Calgary Flames through Dec. 23.