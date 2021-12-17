Williamson first injured his foot during the summer in a private workout with his stepfather, per reports. The Pelicans kept that and his subsequent surgery under wraps until they revealed the news to reporters at the team’s media day in September. At that time, both Williamson and New Orleans General Manager David Griffin indicated that they expected the third-year player back by the start of the regular season, but in October Griffin clarified that Williamson would miss at least the first week.