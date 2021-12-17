For the immediate future, Williamson will be limited in his physical activities, the Pelicans said. It is anticipated that he will get further imaging of his foot in four to six weeks.
Williamson first injured his foot during the summer in a private workout with his stepfather, per reports. The Pelicans kept that and his subsequent surgery under wraps until they revealed the news to reporters at the team’s media day in September. At that time, both Williamson and New Orleans General Manager David Griffin indicated that they expected the third-year player back by the start of the regular season, but in October, Griffin clarified that Williamson would miss at least the first week.
The Pelicans’ season was more than five weeks old in late November when Williamson was cleared to fully participate in team activities, with the understanding that he would need some time to ramp up to game shape. However, soreness in his foot delayed those plans in early December.
“It’s more important to be patient,” New Orleans Coach Willie Green said then. “We’re talking about somebody’s career. Any time you’re dealing with that aspect of professional sports, that is important. That’s how we’re looking at this.”
Adding that Williamson was “frustrated” by his halting recovery from surgery, Green declared: “It’s something that he’s been going through and working his tail off to come back from. He understands this is a part of it, and you have to keep getting over these hurdles.”
The Pelicans then announced last week that medical imaging showed “a regression in the bone healing” in Williamson’s foot. That was followed by word Thursday of his injection and a lengthy timetable for his return to the court.
Meanwhile, New Orleans is off to a 9-21 start without its best offensive player. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, Williamson electrified the basketball world with an unusual combination of size, leaping ability and playmaking skills during his one season at Duke and became arguably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. However, his stint with the Blue Devils also saw him suffer a knee injury that would prove to be just the first of several physical issues to sideline him.
Williamson’s much-anticipated NBA debut was delayed by three months after he underwent knee surgery, and he left the NBA’s bubble in Orlando to end that season with a reported hamstring issue. He played 61 of a possible 72 games last season but missed the end of his sophomore campaign with a fractured finger.
When on NBA courts, Williamson has been the force many envisioned on the offensive end, if a mild disappointment on defense thus far. After averaging 22.5 points per game as a rookie, he upped his minutes and numbers last season, finishing with averages of 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Williamson’s 27.1 player efficiency rating last season was fourth best in the league, and he earned his first all-star selection.
In Williamson’s absence this season, forward Brandon Ingram has been leading the Pelicans at 23.4 points per game, and they are getting additional double-digit scoring averages from Jonas Valanciunis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Devonte’ Graham and Josh Hart.
The team has also stopped the bleeding, following starts of 1-12 and 3-16, by winning six of its past 11 games. The Pelicans’ most recent victory, on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, was sealed by one of the league’s highlight plays this season, a 61-foot heave by Graham that somehow found the basket as the buzzer sounded.
“We’ve been fighting through adversity all season. … The spirit of this team is upbeat, and I’m proud of the way that they continue to fight,” Green said after that game.