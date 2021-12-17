Meanwhile, New Orleans is off to a 9-21 start without its best offensive player. The No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, Williamson electrified the basketball world with an unusual combination of size, leaping ability and playmaking skills during his one season at Duke and became arguably the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. However, his stint with the Blue Devils also saw him suffer a knee injury that would prove to be just the first of several physical issues to sideline him.