Showalter has a time-hardened reputation for discipline and relentless attention to detail. He also has experience in New York, where he managed the Yankees for four years in the early 1990s, the season before they won the first of four World Series championships in four years. In fact, Showalter twice has been fired by teams that went on to win a title the next season, as the Arizona Diamondbacks let him go before their 2001 championship, too. Showalter has never managed in the World Series.