Showalter has a time-hardened reputation for discipline and relentless attention to detail. He also has experience in New York, where he managed the Yankees for four years in the early 1990s, the season before they won the first of four World Series championships in four years. In fact, Showalter twice has been fired by teams that went on to win a title the next season, as the Arizona Diamondbacks let him go before their 2001 championship, too. Showalter has never managed in the World Series.
He takes over what will amount to a remade Mets roster, most recently bolstered by the additions of three-time Cy Young Award Winner Max Scherzer and steady veterans Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar. All those players were signed in the first days of Billy Eppler’s tenure as Mets general manager, which began in late November after a highly scrutinized, weeks-long search that seemed like it might undermine the franchise’s attempt to establish stability this winter.
But the team has now filled its two key openings, GM and manager, and added core pieces to its roster, making a momentary pivot away from dysfunction and toward a shot at contention in 2022. Showalter will be relied upon to steady the ship, providing an experienced public-facing presence who is in the top 25 in wins by a manager all-time. He owns a career record of 1,551-1,517.