TCU won its sixth in a row after slipping by the Hoyas, 80-73, on Saturday at Capital One Arena in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.
“It’s a minute difference between winning and losing,” Georgetown Coach Patrick Ewing said. “I hope that all the mistakes that we’ve been making in the start of the season help us now in the second half of the season. This is where the real season starts for us, in the Big East.
“We have a long hill to climb.”
The Horned Frogs (9-1) rallied after falling behind 61-59 midway through the second half with a 14-3 run that ultimately determined the game. The Georgetown defense seemed to disappear for the stretch as TCU got out in transition, knocked down a pair of threes and got a couple of buckets deep in the paint. TCU led 73-64 — its largest lead of the game — with 4:14 left, and the Hoyas (6-5) didn’t get to 73 points until 21 seconds remained.
“It seemed like we got rebounds and transition baskets,” TCU Coach Jamie Dixon said. “That’s really what it seemed. … The couple of layups we got in transition I thought were huge. It started with a stop on the defensive end. And we limited the threes down the stretch, which is what we wanted to do. They got some layups, but given the lead we had, the threes or fouls would have been more detrimental.”
The Horned Frogs led for more than 26 minutes of game time but never by double digits and usually by just a possession or two until that late spurt. A bigger and more physical TCU team outrebounded Georgetown 44-35, but that equated to only a four-point difference in second-chance points. The teams essentially were dead even outside of that second-half TCU run.
Aminu Mohammed posted game highs with 21 points and 11 rebounds as he carried much of the load throughout the night. The five-star freshman drew gasps when he split a pair of defenders who were trying to trap him with a quick dribble, attacked the rim and finished a two-handed dunk through contact and with the defender getting a hand on the ball in the air. The three-point play accounted for the Hoyas’ lone points during that deciding second-half run.
Kaiden Rice added 14 points for Georgetown, and Donald Carey finished with 12.
“I’m always aggressive,” Mohammed said. “Coach told me I’ve got to be ready. He always preaches next man up. So coming into the game, I knew I got to do everything I’ve got to do to help my team win.
“I felt like this was our game, and I felt like we let one slide. I felt like they stole that one from us. This game was ours. We came prepared for this game, and it’s unfortunate that we lost this game.”
Guard Mike Miles paced TCU with 20 points, five assists and three steals, and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. added 15 points and seven rebounds. Miles has scored in double figures every game this season.
“The second half, they put Mohammed on me — a bigger and stronger defender, once I started [to] get going and got my shot going,” Miles said. “He’s a good player. We came in the game knowing he’s a good player. He did a solid job on me in the beginning of the second half. But we got the win, so we’re good.”
Here’s what else to know from Saturday’s game:
Three-point defense
The Hoyas have struggled for years with three-point defense, and it has continued this season. The team ranks 10th in the Big East in three-point defense, and it allowed TCU to knock down a season-high 11 threes, including 8 of 19 in the first half. The previous season high was eight against Southern Mississippi on Nov. 15.
Dixon said they specifically worked on that aspect this week.
“Tonight they made their threes,” Ewing said. “They’re not a particularly great three-point-shooing team, but tonight they made them. We have to do a much better job of closing out to shooters and running them off the line.”
Harris out, Rice back
The Hoyas were without starting point guard Dante Harris, who sprained his right ankle against Syracuse and reinjured it in practice Friday. Harris, who is averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds, is considered day-to-day. Ewing hopes to have Harris back next game.
Georgetown did get Rice and Jalin Billingsley back after they missed the win over Howard on Wednesday with non-covid-19 illnesses. Rice warmed up in the second half after a slow start, and the sharpshooter finished 4 for 11 from behind the arc.
Not enough offense
Ewing lamented the fact that only three players scored in double digits. The offense was bogged down for much of the game, ending with Mohammed or others trying to score one-on-one against a defender. The ball was not swung side-to-side to force the defense to move and open gaps. Rice, Mohammed, Carey and Harris all began the day averaging in double figures, and the absence of Harris was felt.
“When we only have three guys in double figures, that means that most of those times we lose,” Ewing said. “We need production from everyone. It’s up to me and it’s up to the rest of them to make sure that the ball moves and other people get touches.”