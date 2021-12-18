“Good for her, for standing up for herself and then be able to tell me what had happened,” Acker said. “What you realize is, this kind of stuff isn’t actually new, that it happens a lot. The typical response from high school girls is that they’re embarrassed, they’re ashamed, they don’t want to make a big deal. … This girl said no, I’m not doing that. And her teammates, who had heard it all, stood up for her, and said, ‘this is what happened, this is not okay.’”