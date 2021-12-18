“It’s definitely a concern for me thinking about it being a senior and knowing that if they cancel, this may be my last one,” Buchanan said of the tenuous nature of this season. “But these are my classmates, and their energy really helped us win this game, so how could I not show my appreciation?”
As the omicron variant causes rising case numbers and jeopardizes another sports season, that question and others like it become more complex. How can a high school student be expected to ignore a crowd so energetic after he won one of the most anticipated regular season games of his career? How can No. 15 Wilson (8-0) not embrace the postgame atmosphere after rival Coolidge (4-4) led by seven points midway through the fourth quarter and seemed set on handing the Tigers their first loss?
Schools in nearby counties in Maryland are taking precautions that are changing sports seasons in real time. Montgomery County suspended athletic schedules as soon as winter break begins Dec. 23, meaning holiday tournaments are off-limits. Prince George’s County is moving to virtual learning until Jan. 14, which could wipe out sports, too. In Howard County, sports are paused until at least Jan. 15.
No such changes have been made yet for sports at D.C. public schools, and Wilson on Friday night boasted a loud and vibrant crowd.
“Going in we did limit it to 500 tickets,” Wilson Coach Tee Johnson said, “but figuring out the right balance is tough and kind of puts us in a spot where we have to adjust as we go because none of us have ever dealt with something like this. With everything going on right now, obviously we are going to push forward with masks on the bench and in the crowd and just making sure people are mindful that covid is very real and still exists out here.”
The ticket limit prevented the typical standing-room-only setting at a meeting between two of the District’s top teams, but there was nothing resembling social distancing within a packed crowd.
Multiple spectators, who spoke on the condition of anonymity so as not to cause friction within the community, expressed concerns about being present at the game. They felt the game made them choose between being responsible with their health and supporting the kids. Some even joked that they probably contracted the virus during the event.
For the Tigers, Friday was another chance to play a competitive game in a season they know could be disrupted at any time.
“With the numbers like they are, I’m just happy they let us play,” said Buchanan, who had 15 points and 11 rebounds. “But I just try to play hard every game so I have no regrets because I guess it really could be [my last game].”
