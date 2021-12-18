What to read about the 2021 NFL season
• Jaguars fire coach Urban Meyer amid season filled with controversy
• Urban Meyer knew every trick to college success, but you can’t fake it in the NFL
• Should healthy, vaccinated pro athletes who test positive play on? Not yet, experts say.
• Daniel Snyder pledged support for the NFL’s investigation. His actions tell a different story.
• Jenkins: The NFL’s silence about Daniel Snyder says plenty about its principles
• The Patriots are back to being, well, the Patriots
• The onside kick is making a comeback — and it’s helping NFL teams do the same
Go deeper
• Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing
• ‘Race-norming’ kept former NFL players from dementia diagnoses. Their families want answers.
• Jon Gruden’s emails were jarring. To some in the NFL, they weren’t surprising.
• In the NFL, speed has always mattered. Now it’s everything.
• The NFL once viewed sports betting as a threat. Now the league wants the action.
• How ‘race-norming’ was built into the NFL concussion settlement
