The NFL already took a step in recent days to allow a vaccinated, asymptomatic player to make a quicker return to team activities following a positive test. Under a protocol change completed Thursday, a vaccinated player who is symptom-free can be cleared to return from a positive test in as little as one day. That clearance can come through negative results on two tests that can be taken at the same time as soon as the day after the positive test, or based on measures related to the viral load in the testing sample.