“I would not describe it as that we’re stopping testing or we’re doing less testing,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said in a conference call with reporters. “I would simply say that we’re trying to test smarter and test in a more strategic fashion.”
The modified testing protocol represents another step by the NFL to deal with its sharp increase in coronavirus cases over the past week and to, in effect, try to devise a new approach to live with the virus. The league found that the growing prevalence of the omicron variant has produced many more positive tests by players leaguewide accompanied, NFL leaders have said, by players mostly experiencing no symptoms at all or very mild illness.
“We’re entering a very different phase of this pandemic and, in some ways, battling an almost brand-new disease, and that is this omicron variant,” Sills said Saturday.
Tony Casolaro, the chief medical officer of the Washington Football Team and president of the NFL Physicians Society, said that only two of the team’s 23 cases since Monday involved players who would have been withheld from practice based on their symptoms.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said publicly in recent days that he expected such a change to be enacted to the testing protocol. Until this modification, vaccinated players were tested once per week, whether they had symptoms or not. Unvaccinated players were tested daily.
“Medical information strongly indicates that this variant is significantly more contagious but possibly less severe than prior variants, particularly for people who are fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote Saturday in a memo to teams.
“Our experience with the Omicron variant is fully consistent with this expectation — while more players and staff are testing positive, roughly two-thirds of those individuals are asymptomatic, most of the remaining individuals have only mild symptoms, and the virus appears to clear positive individuals more rapidly than was true with the Delta or earlier variants. In many respects, Omicron appears to be a very different illness from the one that we first confronted in the spring of 2020.”
The protocol changes completed Saturday include a provision for high-risk players to opt out of the remainder of the season, if they choose, by 2 p.m. Eastern time Monday. They also include symptom-screening measures and staffing guidelines for teams’ facilities.
The NFL already took a step in recent days to allow a vaccinated, asymptomatic player to make a quicker return to team activities following a positive test. Under a protocol change completed Thursday, a vaccinated player who is symptom-free can be cleared to return from a positive test in as little as one day. That clearance can come through negative results on two tests that can be taken at the same time as soon as the day after the positive test, or based on measures related to the viral load in the testing sample.
Sills said Saturday that the new return-to-play protocol is having an immediate effect and he believes that the number of vaccinated, symptom-free players who test out of isolation “has gone up substantially in the last few days.”
On Friday, the NFL made its first virus-related changes to its schedule for the 2021 season. It postponed three games that had been scheduled for this weekend involving the Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team and Los Angeles Rams. Those teams were particularly hard hit as approximately 150 players leaguewide tested positive for the coronavirus over a five-day span ending Friday.
The Browns now are scheduled to play Monday, hosting the Las Vegas Raiders. Washington and the Rams now are slated to play Tuesday. The Washington Football Team plays at Philadelphia and the Rams host the Seattle Seahawks. The NFLPA had advocated for consideration of postponements of games involving teams with outbreaks.
The two-day delays to their games, along with the new return-to-play protocols for vaccinated and asymptomatic players, might allow the Browns, Washington Football Team and Rams to replenish their rosters a bit by the time they play. Washington announced the activation of four players Saturday from its covid-19 reserve list.
Sills said Saturday that the NFL has “that confidence right now today” that the postponed games can be safely played as now scheduled.