Saints at Buccaneers: Since Tom Brady joined Tampa Bay, the Saints have had the Bucs’ number in the regular season. New Orleans won the teams’ matchups by 11 and 35 points last season, and it won by nine as Trevor Siemian replaced an injured Jameis Winston at quarterback in October. (The playoffs last season were another matter.) Brady passed for 363 yards last week in an overtime victory over Buffalo, but one troubling spot was Tampa Bay’s inability to sustain drives, keeping the defense on the field as the Bills staged a comeback. The Saints ended a five-game losing streak last week against the New York Jets, and they are one of five NFC teams tied for the conference’s final wild-card spot. They finish with home games against Miami and Carolina and a game at Atlanta, so it’s certainly possible they could emerge from that pack. The Buccaneers have an even easier time of it the rest of the way, with two games against Carolina bookending a road game against the Jets. Tampa Bay can wrap up the NFC South with a win or a tie this week.