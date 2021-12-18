Against that backdrop, 10 teams enter the weekend clustered within a tiebreaker of the final playoff spots in each conference. With three weeks left to play after this one, there is still much to be decided.
Sunday’s schedule
All times Eastern
Cowboys (9-4) at Giants (4-9), 1 p.m., Fox
Texans (2-11) at Jaguars (2-11), 1 p.m., CBS
Titans (9-4) at Steelers (6-6-1), 1 p.m., CBS
Jets (3-10) at Dolphins (6-7), 1 p.m., CBS
Cardinals (10-3) at Lions (1-11-1), 1 p.m., Fox
Panthers (5-8) at Bills (7-6), 1 p.m., Fox
Bengals (7-6) at Broncos (7-6), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Falcons (6-7) at 49ers (7-6), 4:05 p.m., CBS
Packers (10-3) at Ravens (8-5), 4:25 p.m., Fox
Saints (6-7) at Buccaneers (10-3), 8:20 p.m., NBC
Washington Football Team (6-7) at Eagles (6-7), ppd. until 7 p.m. Tuesday
Seahawks (5-8) at Rams (9-4), ppd. until 7 p.m. Tuesday
1 p.m. games
Titans at Steelers: The Titans are comfortably ahead in the AFC South, while the Steelers are scrappy and gritty and trying to stay on the bubble for the final AFC playoff spot. Last week’s Steelers game, a 36-28 loss to Minnesota, was no help, and things don’t get any easier for Pittsburgh the rest of the season: Their stretch run also features road games against Kansas City and Baltimore on either side of a Jan. 3 home game against Cleveland. The Titans, with running back Derrick Henry expected back from foot surgery in time for the playoffs, have an easier path as they close in on a second straight division title: They have home games against San Francisco and Miami up next before their regular season finale in Houston.
Cowboys at Giants: Ordinarily, a game between the first- and last-place teams in a division might not merit much attention, but there are untimely and unsettling concerns about Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott. Before he suffered a calf injury in Week 6, Prescott had completed 73.2 percent of his passes for 302.2 yards per game and compiled a 115.0 passer rating and 16 to 4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Since returning in Week 9, Prescott has completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 261.3 yards per game and compiled an 82.8 passer rating and an 8 to 6 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The Cowboys are 3-3 in that span, but they remain solidly atop the NFC East after their win at Washington last week. The Giants, who technically have not been eliminated from the postseason but are getting close, are likely to be without quarterback Daniel Jones on Sunday, because at this point, why rush his recovery from a neck injury.
Late afternoon games
Packers at Ravens: This one may come down to which team has more on the line — and that’s definitely the Ravens, who may be atop their division but have gone 3-4 after a 5-1 start. If it comes down to which team’s quarterback is more limited by his injuries, well, the Ravens could be in trouble. Although Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is playing with a busted pinkie toe, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was knocked out of the Ravens’ loss Sunday in Cleveland by an ankle injury and remains questionable to play this week. The Packers, who can clinch the NFC North with a win or a tie, have some concern about their offensive line after right tackle Billy Turner suffered a left knee injury that left Green Bay with only rookie right guard Royce Newman among its preferred starters. But the Ravens have had a ridiculous number of injuries dating back to the preseason. The backbreaker for their season could be an injury that limits or sidelines Jackson.
Sunday night
Saints at Buccaneers: Since Tom Brady joined Tampa Bay, the Saints have had the Bucs’ number in the regular season. New Orleans won the teams’ matchups by 11 and 35 points last season, and it won by nine as Trevor Siemian replaced an injured Jameis Winston at quarterback in October. (The playoffs last season were another matter.) Brady passed for 363 yards last week in an overtime victory over Buffalo, but one troubling spot was Tampa Bay’s inability to sustain drives, keeping the defense on the field as the Bills staged a comeback. The Saints ended a five-game losing streak last week against the New York Jets, and they are one of five NFC teams tied for the conference’s final wild-card spot. They finish with home games against Miami and Carolina and a game at Atlanta, so it’s certainly possible they could emerge from that pack. The Buccaneers have an even easier time of it the rest of the way, with two games against Carolina bookending a road game against the Jets. Tampa Bay can wrap up the NFC South with a win or a tie this week.