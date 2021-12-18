At times, teaming with his 12-year-old son Charlie like last year, it all looked far-fetched because of this year — even more far-fetched than Florida usually looks.
Woods, who turns 46 on December 30, spent a lot of time in a cart, allowed here because of the unofficial-ness.
He drove that cart, of course.
“I wish I could have walked with [Charlie] and be with him each and every step like I was last year,” Tiger Woods said. “Physically I just wasn’t able to do that.” He still called it “a great time” and “a blast.”
Way out there, last Feb. 23 in suburban Los Angeles, it was all “lucky to be alive” and “not able to stand under his own power” and “compound fractures, each leg,” and “shattered ankle”: a center divider crossed, a curb hopped, a tree hit and a sign — “Welcome to Rolling Hills Estates” — decimated. Over here, at a PNC Championship that teams 20 golf stars with family members in a scramble competition a notch less serious than serious, it was all palmettos and hanging moss and occasional shouts of “Welcome back, Tiger,” at a Ritz-Carlton course with two immaculate resorts looming and a plane lazily whirring overhead dragging a message reading, “DO YOU CRYPTO?”
It could not be all that much less frightening, unless you counted the little signs telling of snakes and alligators, all of which seemingly spotted John Daly in his ginormous beard and remained underwater.
Woods and son played in matching coral-colored shirts alongside Justin Thomas and his father, Mike. They marked the first competitive golf appearance of the elder, Eldrick, since they did this together last December. Near the dawn of one winter, they marked quite some rehabilitation since the end of another, the last one. They did so 295 days since Feb. 26, after a move from one Los Angeles hospital to another plus the star’s statement of, “Thank you for your continued privacy.” They did so 277 days after March 16, when Woods announced having returned to Florida and thanked the “incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff” of California. They did so 255 days after April 7, when Woods announced the police case “completed and closed” even with all its sturdy questions, and thanked “both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911,” plus “L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, LAFD Engine #106, and for paramedics Smith and Giminez.”
And they did so after 10 months of quiet gruel, 27 days since Woods showed his first driving-range video, 19 days since he told Golf Digest he probably couldn’t “climb Mount Everest” again in golf, and one day since he played the pro-am here Friday and said, “I couldn’t walk this golf course even right now, and it’s flat. I don’t have the endurance,” and said he’s “a long way from playing tournament golf,” and said again of his right leg, “Happy it’s still attached,” not a given back at one juncture.
At times his stride looked fine, and at times it looked like a chore worthy of sympathy. Sometimes he grimaced, and sometimes he would seem to cloak a grimace. Sometimes the familiar face looked a bit sad. That’s how it’s going to be on the long and halting road upward: a case of episodic moments that conjure the whoas of yore, set against a dominant backdrop of struggle.
“I don’t have any golf endurance,” Woods reiterated late Saturday. “It was tiring out there today, a slow day.”
It all started with the 12:18 p.m. tee time, the last of 10 groups that had included an 86-year-old Gary Player. The smallish, manageable crowd around No. 1 had just finished greeting the Stenson and Kuchar teams. They had given a 21st-century roar to Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 player, major champion and Olympic champion, who headlined a group with Daly, Daly’s son John, and Korda’s father Petr, the 1998 Australian Open tennis champion.
Along came the Thomases between the trees and the pond, and then came Charlie Woods, then Tiger Woods, the phone cameras going upward all around, with chants of “Let’s go, Tiger!” and then, “Charlie!” Familiar old “TW” caps appeared here and there. One lad wore a Stanford cap and a Masters-like green jacket that dipped clear to near his knees. Then the starter, shortly after introducing Justin Thomas, said some words golf people thought they might not hear again.
“And from Jupiter Island, Florida, major champion and World Golf Hall of Fame member … Tiger Woods!” The crowd of a few hundred cheered, then Woods struck, his first drive pleasing to the eyes and safely onto the right side of the fairway. What must have been one of the better all-time rehabs had reached an early pinnacle, and a birdie on No. 1 made it even merrier before reality stopped by again at the No. 2 tee, a swing with sludgy speed and rightward error.
The 15-time major champion who seemed too doomed to reach even this moment did reach a few here: the 220-yard 4-iron to eight feet on No. 3, the sublime wood to the green on par-5 No. 14, the 7-iron to No. 17. It all added up to a 10-under 62 for the Woodses, a score that had them tied for fifth along with five other teams, three strokes off the lead in the 36-hole event.
Otherwise: “Guys, I don’t have it. I don’t have the game, or speed, or any of that … I can still hit short irons and I can still putt. That has not left me.” He said also, “It’s frustrating, when I don’t hit the ball as far as I know I can, and shots that I see that don’t come off the way they’re supposed to.”
“I’m definitely calling it a success,” Justin Thomas said, “that both my Dad and Tiger made it 18 holes, so that’s good.”
That’s, in fact, so much better than anyone imagined 298 days prior.