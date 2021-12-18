Woods and son played in matching coral-colored shirts alongside Justin Thomas and his father, Mike. They marked the first competitive golf appearance of the elder, Eldrick, since they did this together last December. Near the dawn of one winter, they marked quite some rehabilitation since the end of another, the last one. They did so 295 days since Feb. 26, after a move from one Los Angeles hospital to another plus the star’s statement of, “Thank you for your continued privacy.” They did so 277 days after March 16, when Woods announced having returned to Florida and thanked the “incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff” of California. They did so 255 days after April 7, when Woods announced the police case “completed and closed” even with all its sturdy questions, and thanked “both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911,” plus “L.A. Sheriff’s Deputy Carlos Gonzalez, LAFD Engine #106, and for paramedics Smith and Giminez.”